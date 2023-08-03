alert Local Schedule Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for August 3 Aug 3, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christian Eby BASEBALLTWILIGHTYork Central LeagueStoverstown at South Mountain, 5:45 p.m.Mechanicsburg at Jefferson, 5:45 p.m. Photos: Pennsylvania, Maryland face off in 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic Pennsylvania team members and their buddies take the field on Friday evening at the start of the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's catcher Troy Chamberlin throws the ball back to the mound during a game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania team members and their buddies take the field on Friday evening at the start of the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania team member Matthew McNair, left, fist bumps his buddy at the start of the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's Stephen Hood fires in a strike during the first inning of their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania catcher Troy Chamberlin, front, keeps an eye on the field as Maryland's CJ Chatterton scores during the first inning on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's Colin Basehore watches his teammate from the dugout during the first inning of their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's Sam Grube, back, talks with his teammate in the dugout during the first inning of a game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Maryland's Sammy Berman, left, gets the out against Pennsylvania's Alex Kelsey at third base during the first inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's Alex Kelsey gets walked during the first inning of their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's Matt Bean, left, misses the catch to first base as Maryland's Clayton Dorsey gets a single during the second inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's Henry Wetzel, left, avoids the pick off attempt at first base from Maryland's Charlie Buckles during the second inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's Troy Chamberlin, left, has a quick conference with Owen Hannevig at the mound during the third inning of their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's Nate Romberger avoids the pick off at first base by Maryland's Charlie Buckles during the third inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Maryland's Brennan Inscoe, right, makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the tag from Pennsylvania's Landen Rozich, left, during the fourth inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's Alex Sauve, front, gets the out at third base against Maryland's Austin Weiss during the sixth inning of their game on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's Alex Sauve, center, talks with his teammate during their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania prepares to take the field during against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Pennsylvania's Cayden Bender takes the field during their game against Maryland on Friday evening in the 2023 Big 26 Baseball Classic at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel 