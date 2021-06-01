 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of May 31-June 6
Local schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of May 31-June 6

Boiling Springs Trinity Baseball 13

Boiling Springs’ Tanner Nickel, center, crosses home plate and gets mobbed by his teammate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of their game against Trinity in a Mid-Penn Conference game Friday at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, MAY 31

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

10:30 a.m. — Mechanicsburg 1, Jefferson 0

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL

4:30 — Class 5A semifinals: No. 8 Muhlenberg at No. 4 Northern

4:30 — Class 5A semifinals: No. 3 Coaclico at No. 2 Red Land

4:30 — Class 4A semifinals: No. 5 Wyomissing at No. 1 East Pennsboro

6:30 — Class 3A championship: No. 2 Trinity vs. No. 1 Oley Valley at Earl Wenger Field, Fredericksburg

4 — Class 2A championship: No. 3 Newport vs. No. 1 Camp Hill at Earl Wenger Field, Fredericksburg

DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL

4:30 — Class 5A consolation semifinals: Shippensburg at Daniel Boone

4:30 — Class 4A semifinals: No. 5 East Pennsboro at No. 1 Bishop McDevitt

4:30 — Class 3A championship: No. 5 Bermudian Springs vs. No. 1 Trinity at Wass Park, Mechanicsburg

PIAA BOYS LACROSSE

5 — Class 3A first round: 1-2 Garnet Valley vs. 3-4 Cumberland Valley, at West Chester Henderson High School

4 — Class 2A first round: 3-1 Trinity vs. 7-3 South Fayette, at John H. Frederick Field, Memorial Park

PIAA BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Class 3A first round: 7-1 North Allegheny vs. 3-4 Cumberland Valley, at Hempfield Area HS

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

6 — Mechanicsburg at Vikings

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 — Portland Harrisburg

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 — Mt. Holy Springs at Mechanicsburg

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 — Portland Harrisburg

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL

4:30 — Class 5A championship: TBD

4:30 — Class 4A championship: TBD

DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL

4:30 — Class 4A championship: TBD

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

6 — Stoverstown at Mechanicsburg

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 — Portland Harrisburg

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 — Portland Harrisburg

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

PIAA BOYS LACROSSE

TBA — Class 2A quarterfinals: TBD

PIAA BOYS VOLLEYBALL

TBA — Class 3A quarterfinals: TBD

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

10:30 a.m. — Windsor at Mechanicsburg

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 — Portland Harrisburg

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 — Portland Harrisburg

 
 
 
 
