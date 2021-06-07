Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 7-13

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, JUNE 7
PIAA BASEBALL
2 p.m. — Class 5A first round: 3-2 Northern vs. 7-2 Bethel Park at Red Lion High School
5 p.m. — Class 5A first round: 3-1 Red Land vs. 1-3 Marple Newton at Red Lion High School
1 p.m. — Class 3A first round: 3-2 Trinity vs. 12-2 Neumann-Goretti at La Salle College High School
4 p.m. — Class 2A first round: 3-1 Camp Hill vs. 1-1 Dock Mennonite at Northern High School
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Newville at Mechanicsburg
YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Mt. Wolf at Mechanicsburg
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:35 p.m. — Harrisburg at Richmond
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at New Cumberland
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:35 p.m. — Harrisburg at Richmond
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
PIAA BASEBALL
TBA — Class 5A quarterfinals: TBA
TBA — Class 5A quarterfinals: TBA
TBA — Class 3A quarterfinals: TBA
TBA — Class 2A quarterfinals: TBA
YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Vikings at Mechanicsburg
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:35 p.m. — Harrisburg at Richmond
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:35 p.m. — Harrisburg at Richmond