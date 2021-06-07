 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 7-13
Local schedule

Boiling Springs Trinity Baseball 13

Boiling Springs’ Tanner Nickel, center, crosses home plate and gets mobbed by his teammate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of their game against Trinity in a Mid-Penn Conference game Friday at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, JUNE 7

PIAA BASEBALL

2 p.m. — Class 5A first round: 3-2 Northern vs. 7-2 Bethel Park at Red Lion High School

5 p.m. — Class 5A first round: 3-1 Red Land vs. 1-3 Marple Newton at Red Lion High School

1 p.m. — Class 3A first round: 3-2 Trinity vs. 12-2 Neumann-Goretti at La Salle College High School

4 p.m. — Class 2A first round: 3-1 Camp Hill vs. 1-1 Dock Mennonite at Northern High School

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Newville at Mechanicsburg

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Mt. Wolf at Mechanicsburg

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:35 p.m. — Harrisburg at Richmond

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at New Cumberland

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:35 p.m. — Harrisburg at Richmond

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

PIAA BASEBALL

TBA — Class 5A quarterfinals: TBA

TBA — Class 5A quarterfinals: TBA

TBA — Class 3A quarterfinals: TBA

TBA — Class 2A quarterfinals: TBA

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Vikings at Mechanicsburg

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:35 p.m. — Harrisburg at Richmond

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:35 p.m. — Harrisburg at Richmond

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

10:30 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at East Prospect

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m. — Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — Portland at Harrisburg

 
 
 
 
