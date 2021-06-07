Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 7-13

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, JUNE 7

PIAA BASEBALL

2 p.m. — Class 5A first round: 3-2 Northern vs. 7-2 Bethel Park at Red Lion High School

5 p.m. — Class 5A first round: 3-1 Red Land vs. 1-3 Marple Newton at Red Lion High School

1 p.m. — Class 3A first round: 3-2 Trinity vs. 12-2 Neumann-Goretti at La Salle College High School

4 p.m. — Class 2A first round: 3-1 Camp Hill vs. 1-1 Dock Mennonite at Northern High School

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Newville at Mechanicsburg

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL