Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 28-July 4

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
TWILIGHT BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Perry County at Enola
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Red Land at Mechanicsburg
6 p.m. — Duncannon at Dillsburg
6 p.m. — Enola at New Cumberland
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg
TWILIGHT BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Lawnton at Enola
6 p.m. — Hummelstown at New Cumberland
6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Brew Crew
6 p.m. — Jefferson at Dillsburg
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — New Cumberland at Duncannon
6 p.m. — Red Land at Newville
6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Hampden
6 p.m. — Dillsburg at Mt. Holly
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg
TWILIGHT BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Linglestown at New Cumberland
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Red Land at Hampden (DH)
6 p.m. — Mt. Holly at Newville
6 p.m. — Enola at Duncannon
THURSDAY, JULY 1
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg
TWILIGHT BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Hummelstown at Enola
6 p.m. — Biglerville at Shippensburg
6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Pleasureville
6 p.m. — Dillsburg at Stovertown
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Enola at Hampden (DH)
6 p.m. — Red Land at New Cumberland
6 p.m. — Dillsburg at Mechanicsburg
FRIDAY, JULY 2
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Mt. Holly at New Cumberland
SATURDAY, JULY 3
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg
TWILIGHT BASEBALL
10:30 a.m. — Jacobus at Mechanicsburg
10:30 a.m. — East Prospect at Dillsburg