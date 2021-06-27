Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 28-July 4

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, JUNE 28

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Perry County at Enola

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Red Land at Mechanicsburg

6 p.m. — Duncannon at Dillsburg

6 p.m. — Enola at New Cumberland

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Lawnton at Enola

6 p.m. — Hummelstown at New Cumberland