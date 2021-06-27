 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 28-July 4
Local schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 28-July 4

Baseball stock.jpg

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, JUNE 28

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Perry County at Enola

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Red Land at Mechanicsburg

6 p.m. — Duncannon at Dillsburg

6 p.m. — Enola at New Cumberland

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Lawnton at Enola

6 p.m. — Hummelstown at New Cumberland

6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Brew Crew

6 p.m. — Jefferson at Dillsburg

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — New Cumberland at Duncannon

6 p.m. — Red Land at Newville

6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Hampden

6 p.m. — Dillsburg at Mt. Holly

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Linglestown at New Cumberland

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Red Land at Hampden (DH)

6 p.m. — Mt. Holly at Newville

6 p.m. — Enola at Duncannon

THURSDAY, JULY 1

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Hummelstown at Enola

6 p.m. — Biglerville at Shippensburg

6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Pleasureville

6 p.m. — Dillsburg at Stovertown

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Enola at Hampden (DH)

6 p.m. — Red Land at New Cumberland

6 p.m. — Dillsburg at Mechanicsburg

FRIDAY, JULY 2

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Mt. Holly at New Cumberland

SATURDAY, JULY 3

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

10:30 a.m. — Jacobus at Mechanicsburg

10:30 a.m. — East Prospect at Dillsburg

SUNDAY, JULY 4

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — Somerset at Harrisburg

