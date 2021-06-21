Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 21-27

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, JUNE 21

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Duncannon at New Cumberland

6 p.m. — Red Land at Mount Holly Springs

6 p.m. — Newville at Dillsburg

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Duncannon at Enola

7 p.m. — Dillsburg at Hampden

6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Newville

6 p.m. — New Cumberland at Red Land

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Manchester