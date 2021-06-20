 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 21-27
editor's pick top story
Local schedule

Baseball stock.jpg

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, JUNE 21

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Duncannon at New Cumberland

6 p.m. — Red Land at Mount Holly Springs

6 p.m. — Newville at Dillsburg

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Duncannon at Enola

7 p.m. — Dillsburg at Hampden

6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Newville

6 p.m. — New Cumberland at Red Land

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Manchester

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. — Harrisburg at Altoona

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Mount Holly Springs

6 p.m. — Red Land at Enola

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Stoverstown at Mechanicsburg

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. — Harrisburg at Altoona

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Enola at Mechanicsburg

6 p.m. — Hampden at Newville

6 p.m. — Red Land at Dillsburg

6 p.m. — Duncannon at Mount Holly Springs

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. — Harrisburg at Altoona

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — New Cumberland at Enola

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. — Harrisburg at Altoona

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

10:30 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Felton

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Harrisburg at Altoona

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m. — Harrisburg at Altoona

 
 
 
 
