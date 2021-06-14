 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 14-20
0 Comments
editor's pick top story
Local schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 14-20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Boiling Springs Trinity Baseball 13

Boiling Springs’ Tanner Nickel, center, crosses home plate and gets mobbed by his teammate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of their game against Trinity in a Mid-Penn Conference game Friday at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, JUNE 14

PIAA BASEBALL

7 p.m. — Class 5A semifinals: 3-1 Red Land vs. 3-5 Manheim Central, at Peoples Bank Park in York

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — South Mountain at Mechanicsburg

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. — Reading at Harrisburg

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon — Reading at Harrisburg

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

PIAA BASEBALL

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

4:30 p.m. — Class 5A finals: TBD at Medler Field, Penn State University

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Dillsburg

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Jefferson at Mechanicsburg

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. — Reading at Harrisburg

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. — Reading at Harrisburg

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

10:30 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Glen Rock

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Reading at Harrisburg

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — Reading at Harrisburg

 
 
 
 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic makes history with 19th Grand Slam title in epic French Open final

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News