Local Sports: Cumberland County local sports schedule and scores for week of June 14-20

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
PIAA BASEBALL
7 p.m. — Class 5A semifinals: 3-1 Red Land vs. 3-5 Manheim Central, at Peoples Bank Park in York
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL
6 p.m. — South Mountain at Mechanicsburg
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m. — Reading at Harrisburg
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon — Reading at Harrisburg
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
PIAA BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. — Class 5A finals: TBD at Medler Field, Penn State University
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Mechanicsburg at Dillsburg
YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Jefferson at Mechanicsburg
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m. — Reading at Harrisburg
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. — Reading at Harrisburg
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL
10:30 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Glen Rock
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Reading at Harrisburg
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m. — Reading at Harrisburg