Local Sports: Cumberland County high school scores and schedules for week of Jan. 25-30
Local schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County high school scores and schedules for week of Jan. 25-30

Mechanicsburg Wrestling 6

The Mechanicsburg wrestling team practices Monday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County. 

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, JAN. 25

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Boiling Springs at Northern

7:30 — Big Spring at Upper Dauphin

7:30 — Lancaster Mennonite at Trinity

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Northern at Hershey

7:30 — Trinity at Lancaster Mennonite

HS WRESTLING

6 — Harrisburg at Camp Hill

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

7 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land

7 — Waynesboro at Northern

7:30 — Big Spring at James Buchanan

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim

7:30 — Camp Hill at Trinity

7:30 — Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — West Perry at Shippensburg

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 — Carlisle at Chambersburg

7 — Shippensburg at West Perry

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

7:30 — James Buchanan at Big Spring

7:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill

7:30 — Northern at Waynesboro

HS WRESTLING

7:30 — Big Spring at Carlisle

HS SWIMMING

4 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin

4:15 — James Buchanan at Big Spring

4:30 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg

4:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley

4:30 — Gettysburg at Shippensburg

5 — Northern at Boiling Springs

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Cumberland Valley at Hazleton

7:30 — Gettysburg at Carlisle

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 — Eastern York at Mechanicsburg

7 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff

7:30 — Upper Dauphin at Big Spring

HS WRESTLING

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at State College

6:30 — Susquenita at Red Land

7 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

7 — Boiling Springs at Bermudian Springs

7 — Camp Hill at CD East

7 — Northern at Carlisle

7 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Middletown at Cedar Cliff

HS WRESTLING

6:30 — Palmyra at Red Land

6:45 — East Pennsboro at Middletown

7 — Mechanicsburg at CD East

7 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley

7 — Shippensburg at Bishop McDevitt

7:30 — Trinity at Steel-High

HS SWIMMING

4 — Red Land at Chambersburg

4:15 — CD East at Cedar Cliff

4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley

4:30 — Northern at Shippensburg

5 — James Buchanan at Boiling Springs

5 — Carlisle at State College

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

7:30 — Northern at Big Spring

7:30 — Waynesboro at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill

7:30 — Carlisle at Harrisburg

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at CD East

7:30 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 — Harrisburg at Carlisle

6 — CD East at Cumberland Valley

7 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

7:30 — Big Spring at Northern

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Waynesboro

7:30 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt

7:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg

HS WRESTLING

7 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

9 a.m. — Northern at Powerade Tournament

HS SWIMMING

5 — Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

1:30 — Red Land at Mifflin County

11:30 a.m. — Annville-Cleona at Camp Hill

12:30 — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Hanover

7:30 — Hershey at Shippensburg

7:30 — York Catholic at Trinity

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m. — Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona

12:30 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt

2:30 — Waynesboro at Big Spring

2:30 — Hazleton at Cumberland Valley

6 — Hershey at Shippensburg

6 — York Catholic at Trinity

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Red Lion

7:30 — Northern at Gettysburg

HS WRESTLING

10 a.m. — TBA at Red Land Patriot Duals

12:30 — Camp Hill at Steel-High

9 a.m. — Carlisle at Spring Grove Duals

9 a.m. — Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley at Central York Duals

9 a.m. — Northern at Powerade Tournament

 
 
 
 
