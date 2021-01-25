Local Sports: Cumberland County high school scores and schedules for week of Jan. 25-30

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, JAN. 25
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Boiling Springs at Northern
7:30 — Big Spring at Upper Dauphin
7:30 — Lancaster Mennonite at Trinity
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:30 — Northern at Hershey
7:30 — Trinity at Lancaster Mennonite
HS WRESTLING
6 — Harrisburg at Camp Hill
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
7 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land
7 — Waynesboro at Northern
7:30 — Big Spring at James Buchanan
7:30 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim
7:30 — Camp Hill at Trinity
7:30 — Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — West Perry at Shippensburg
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 — Carlisle at Chambersburg
7 — Shippensburg at West Perry
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg
7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin
7:30 — James Buchanan at Big Spring
7:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs
7:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill
7:30 — Northern at Waynesboro
HS WRESTLING
7:30 — Big Spring at Carlisle
HS SWIMMING
4 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin
4:15 — James Buchanan at Big Spring
4:30 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg
4:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley
4:30 — Gettysburg at Shippensburg
5 — Northern at Boiling Springs
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Cumberland Valley at Hazleton
7:30 — Gettysburg at Carlisle
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 — Eastern York at Mechanicsburg
7 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff
7:30 — Upper Dauphin at Big Spring
HS WRESTLING
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at State College
6:30 — Susquenita at Red Land
7 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin
7 — Boiling Springs at Bermudian Springs
7 — Camp Hill at CD East
7 — Northern at Carlisle
7 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Middletown at Cedar Cliff
HS WRESTLING
6:30 — Palmyra at Red Land
6:45 — East Pennsboro at Middletown
7 — Mechanicsburg at CD East
7 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley
7 — Shippensburg at Bishop McDevitt
7:30 — Trinity at Steel-High
HS SWIMMING
4 — Red Land at Chambersburg
4:15 — CD East at Cedar Cliff
4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley
4:30 — Northern at Shippensburg
5 — James Buchanan at Boiling Springs
5 — Carlisle at State College
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
7:30 — Northern at Big Spring
7:30 — Waynesboro at Boiling Springs
7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill
7:30 — Carlisle at Harrisburg
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at CD East
7:30 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 — Harrisburg at Carlisle
6 — CD East at Cumberland Valley
7 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra
7:30 — Big Spring at Northern
7:30 — Boiling Springs at Waynesboro
7:30 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt
7:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg
HS WRESTLING
7 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro
9 a.m. — Northern at Powerade Tournament
HS SWIMMING
5 — Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
1:30 — Red Land at Mifflin County
11:30 a.m. — Annville-Cleona at Camp Hill
12:30 — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro
7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Hanover
7:30 — Hershey at Shippensburg
7:30 — York Catholic at Trinity
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m. — Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona
12:30 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt
2:30 — Waynesboro at Big Spring
2:30 — Hazleton at Cumberland Valley
6 — Hershey at Shippensburg
6 — York Catholic at Trinity
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Red Lion
7:30 — Northern at Gettysburg
HS WRESTLING
10 a.m. — TBA at Red Land Patriot Duals
12:30 — Camp Hill at Steel-High
9 a.m. — Carlisle at Spring Grove Duals
9 a.m. — Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley at Central York Duals
9 a.m. — Northern at Powerade Tournament