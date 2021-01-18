Local Sports: Cumberland County high school scores and schedules for week of Jan. 18-23

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, JAN. 18
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Spring 54, Red Land 26
Boiling Springs 51, Bermudian Springs 44 (OT)
Camp Hill 71, Biglerville 58
Cedar Cliff 75, Spring Grove 38
Northern 76, Gettysburg 33
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Biglerville 54, Camp Hill 43
Central Dauphin 51, Cedar Cliff 21
Gettysburg 49, Shippensburg 46
HS WRESTLING
Northern 47, CD East 10
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — West Perry at Northern
7:30 — Big Spring at Waynesboro
7:30 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs
7:30 — CD East at Carlisle
7:30 — State College at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — Columbia at Trinity
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 — Carlisle at CD East
7 — Northern at West Perry
7:30 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College
HS WRESTLING
7 — Middletown at Camp Hill
7 — Palmyra at Carlisle
7 — Warwick at Cedar Cliff
7 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt
7 — Trinity at Lancaster Catholic
HS SWIMMING
4:15 — Big Spring at Northern (virtual meet)
4:15 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff
4:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg
4:30 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg
5 — Trinity at Boiling Springs
5 — Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 — Steel-High at Camp Hill
7:30 — Waynesboro at Carlisle
7:30 — East Pennsboro at Middletown
7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 — Camp Hill at Steel-High
7 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff
7 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg
7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern
7:30 — Middletown at East Pennsboro
HS WRESTLING
7 — Cumberland Valley at Big Spring
7 — Biglerville at Boiling Springs
7 — Red Land at Carlisle
7 — Northern at Shippensburg
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:30 — Northern at Boiling Springs
7:30 — Trinity at Delone Catholic
HS WRESTLING
7 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro
7 — Carlisle at CD East
7 — Boiling Springs at Cumberland Valley
7 — Lower Dauphin at Northern
7 — Shippensburg at West Perry
7 — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity
HS SWIMMING
4:30 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg
4:30 — Governor Mifflin at Cumberland Valley
4:30 — Trinity at Shippensburg
5 — Carlisle at Boiling Springs
5 — Northern at Palmyra
6 — Susquehanna Twp. at Big Spring
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff
7 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg
7:30 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring
7:30 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.
7:30 — Carlisle at State College
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro
7:30 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim
7:30 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg
7:30 — Middletown at Trinity
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 — State College at Carlisle
7 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
7:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill
7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Hershey
7:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt
7:30 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan
7:30 — Trinity at Middletown
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 — Northern at Cedar Crest
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
1 — Williams Valley at Camp Hill
7:30 — Shippensburg at Central York
HS WRESTLING
8 a.m. — Big Spring, Boiling Springs at Waynesboro Duals
8:30 a.m. — Carlisle, Bishop McDevitt, Red Lion at Exeter Twp.
10 a.m. — Trinity, Middletown, Hamburg at Cedar Cliff Quad-Duals
12:30 — Camp Hill at Shippensburg
6 — Dover at Northern
7 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
HS SWIMMING
1 — Carlisle at Hershey