Local schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County high school scores and schedules for week of Jan. 18-23

Mechanicsburg Wrestling 6

The Mechanicsburg wrestling team practices Monday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County. 

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, JAN. 18

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Spring 54, Red Land 26

Boiling Springs 51, Bermudian Springs 44 (OT)

Camp Hill 71, Biglerville 58

Cedar Cliff 75, Spring Grove 38

Northern 76, Gettysburg 33

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

Biglerville 54, Camp Hill 43

Central Dauphin 51, Cedar Cliff 21

Gettysburg 49, Shippensburg 46

HS WRESTLING

Northern 47, CD East 10

TUESDAY, JAN. 19

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — West Perry at Northern

7:30 — Big Spring at Waynesboro

7:30 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs

7:30 — CD East at Carlisle

7:30 — State College at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — Columbia at Trinity

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 — Carlisle at CD East

7 — Northern at West Perry

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College

HS WRESTLING

7 — Middletown at Camp Hill

7 — Palmyra at Carlisle

7 — Warwick at Cedar Cliff

7 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt

7 — Trinity at Lancaster Catholic

HS SWIMMING

4:15 — Big Spring at Northern (virtual meet)

4:15 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff

4:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg

4:30 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg

5 — Trinity at Boiling Springs

5 — Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Steel-High at Camp Hill

7:30 — Waynesboro at Carlisle

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Middletown

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 — Camp Hill at Steel-High

7 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff

7 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

7:30 — Middletown at East Pennsboro

HS WRESTLING

7 — Cumberland Valley at Big Spring

7 — Biglerville at Boiling Springs

7 — Red Land at Carlisle

7 — Northern at Shippensburg

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Northern at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Trinity at Delone Catholic

HS WRESTLING

7 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

7 — Carlisle at CD East

7 — Boiling Springs at Cumberland Valley

7 — Lower Dauphin at Northern

7 — Shippensburg at West Perry

7 — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity

HS SWIMMING

4:30 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg

4:30 — Governor Mifflin at Cumberland Valley

4:30 — Trinity at Shippensburg

5 — Carlisle at Boiling Springs

5 — Northern at Palmyra

6 — Susquehanna Twp. at Big Spring

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

7 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring

7:30 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.

7:30 — Carlisle at State College

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro

7:30 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim

7:30 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg

7:30 — Middletown at Trinity

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 — State College at Carlisle

7 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

7:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill

7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Hershey

7:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt

7:30 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan

7:30 — Trinity at Middletown

SATURDAY, JAN. 23

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Northern at Cedar Crest

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

1 — Williams Valley at Camp Hill

7:30 — Shippensburg at Central York

HS WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Big Spring, Boiling Springs at Waynesboro Duals

8:30 a.m. — Carlisle, Bishop McDevitt, Red Lion at Exeter Twp.

10 a.m. — Trinity, Middletown, Hamburg at Cedar Cliff Quad-Duals

12:30 — Camp Hill at Shippensburg

6 — Dover at Northern

7 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

HS SWIMMING

1 — Carlisle at Hershey

 
 
 
 
