Local Sports: Cumberland County high school scores and schedules for week of Jan. 18-23

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, JAN. 18

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Spring 54, Red Land 26

Boiling Springs 51, Bermudian Springs 44 (OT)

Camp Hill 71, Biglerville 58

Cedar Cliff 75, Spring Grove 38

Northern 76, Gettysburg 33

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

Biglerville 54, Camp Hill 43

Central Dauphin 51, Cedar Cliff 21

Gettysburg 49, Shippensburg 46

HS WRESTLING

Northern 47, CD East 10

TUESDAY, JAN. 19