Local Sports: Cumberland County high school scores and schedules for week of Jan. 11-16

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, JAN. 11
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 — Red Land at Manheim Central (ppd.)
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manheim Central 55, Red Land 19
HS WRESTLING
Camp Hill at Newport (ppd.)
Mechanicsburg 46, East Pennsboro 21
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
Cedar Cliff 60, Palmyra 32
Cumberland Valley 66, Mechanicsburg 56
Greencastle-Antrim 62, Big Spring 54
East Pennsboro 63, East Pennsboro 44
Shippensburg 72, Waynesboro 67
7:30 — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp. (ppd.)
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cedar Cliff 44, Palmyra 31
Cumberland Valley 45, Mechanicsburg 39
7:30 — Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim (ppd.)
Camp Hill 51, East Pennsboro 35
7:30 — Waynesboro at Shippensburg (ppd.)
7:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity (ppd.)
HS SWIMMING
Trinity girls 81, Big Spring 77
Big Spring boys 91, Trinity 70
4:30 — Cedar Cliff at Dallastown
4:30 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley (ppd.)
Shippensburg girls 97, East Pennsboro 84
Shippensburg boys 100, East Pennsboro 32
Mechanicsburg girls 121, Lower Dauphin 49
Mechanicsburg boys 87, Lower Dauphin 82
5 — Susquehanna Twp. at Boiling Springs
5 — James Buchanan at Northern (ppd.)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:30 — Wilson at Cedar Cliff
HS WRESTLING
7 — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley (ppd. 2/3)
7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin
HS SWIMMING
4:15 — Carlisle, Mifflin County at Big Spring
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 — Big Spring at Donegal
HS WRESTLING
6:30 — CD East at Red Land
7 — West Perry at Big Spring
7 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg
7 — Williams Valley at Camp Hill
7 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
7:15 — Trinity at East Pennsboro
7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Waynesboro
7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Northern (ppd.)
HS SWIMMING
4 — Carlisle at Chambersburg
4:30 — Central Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
5 — Susquehanna Twp. at Northern (ppd.)
5 — Trinity at James Buchanan
FRIDAY, JAN. 15
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
6:30 — Altoona at Carlisle
7 — Boiling Springs at Northern (ppd.)
7 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff
7:30 — Shippensburg at Big Spring
7:30 — Camp Hill at Middletown
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
7:30 — Trinity at East Pennsboro
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 — Carlisle at Altoona
7 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg
7 — Mifflin County at Red Land
7:30 — Big Spring at Shippensburg (ppd.)
7:30 — Northern at Boiling Springs (ppd.)
7:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill
7:30 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity
HS WRESTLING
7:30 — Carlisle at Lower Dauphin
HS SWIMMING
4:15 — Shippensburg at Big Spring
SATURDAY, JAN. 16
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
2:30 — Reading at Cumberland Valley
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
10 a.m. — Trinity at Linden Hall
HS WRESTLING
8 a.m. — Big Spring at Gettysburg Duals
9 a.m. — Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro at Waynesboro Duals
10 a.m. — Carlisle, Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin Duals
10 a.m. — Lower Dauphin at Red Land
12 — York County Tech at Trinity
5:30 — Trinity at West Perry
7 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
TBA — Shippensburg at Manheim Twp. Quad Duals
HS SWIMMING
10 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Wilson