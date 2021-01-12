 Skip to main content
Local schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County high school scores and schedules for week of Jan. 11-16

Mechanicsburg Wrestling 6

The Mechanicsburg wrestling team practices Monday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, JAN. 11

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Red Land at Manheim Central (ppd.)

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manheim Central 55, Red Land 19

HS WRESTLING

Camp Hill at Newport (ppd.)

Mechanicsburg 46, East Pennsboro 21

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

Cedar Cliff 60, Palmyra 32

Cumberland Valley 66, Mechanicsburg 56

Greencastle-Antrim 62, Big Spring 54

East Pennsboro 63, East Pennsboro 44

Shippensburg 72, Waynesboro 67

7:30 — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp. (ppd.)

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cedar Cliff 44, Palmyra 31

Cumberland Valley 45, Mechanicsburg 39

7:30 — Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim (ppd.)

Camp Hill 51, East Pennsboro 35

7:30 — Waynesboro at Shippensburg (ppd.)

7:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity (ppd.)

HS SWIMMING

Trinity girls 81, Big Spring 77

Big Spring boys 91, Trinity 70

4:30 — Cedar Cliff at Dallastown

4:30 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley (ppd.)

Shippensburg girls 97, East Pennsboro 84

Shippensburg boys 100, East Pennsboro 32

Mechanicsburg girls 121, Lower Dauphin 49

Mechanicsburg boys 87, Lower Dauphin 82

5 — Susquehanna Twp. at Boiling Springs

5 — James Buchanan at Northern (ppd.)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Wilson at Cedar Cliff

HS WRESTLING

7 — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley (ppd. 2/3)

7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin

HS SWIMMING

4:15 — Carlisle, Mifflin County at Big Spring

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Big Spring at Donegal

HS WRESTLING

6:30 — CD East at Red Land

7 — West Perry at Big Spring

7 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg

7 — Williams Valley at Camp Hill

7 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

7:15 — Trinity at East Pennsboro

7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Waynesboro

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Northern (ppd.)

HS SWIMMING

4 — Carlisle at Chambersburg

4:30 — Central Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

5 — Susquehanna Twp. at Northern (ppd.)

5 — Trinity at James Buchanan

FRIDAY, JAN. 15

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

6:30 — Altoona at Carlisle

7 — Boiling Springs at Northern (ppd.)

7 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff

7:30 — Shippensburg at Big Spring

7:30 — Camp Hill at Middletown

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

7:30 — Trinity at East Pennsboro

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:30 — Carlisle at Altoona

7 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg

7 — Mifflin County at Red Land

7:30 — Big Spring at Shippensburg (ppd.)

7:30 — Northern at Boiling Springs (ppd.)

7:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill

7:30 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

HS WRESTLING

7:30 — Carlisle at Lower Dauphin

HS SWIMMING

4:15 — Shippensburg at Big Spring

SATURDAY, JAN. 16

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

2:30 — Reading at Cumberland Valley

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

10 a.m. — Trinity at Linden Hall

HS WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Big Spring at Gettysburg Duals

9 a.m. — Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro at Waynesboro Duals

10 a.m. — Carlisle, Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin Duals

10 a.m. — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

12 — York County Tech at Trinity

5:30 — Trinity at West Perry

7 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

TBA — Shippensburg at Manheim Twp. Quad Duals

HS SWIMMING

10 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Wilson

 
 
 
 
Tags

