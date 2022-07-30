Local Schedule for July 30

BASEBALL
TWILIGHT
East Shore League Playoffs
Semifinals (best-of-five)
New Cumberland at West Hanover, 2 p.m.
Linglestown at Hummelstown, 5 p.m.
York Central League
Dillsburg at East Prospect, 10:30 a.m.
Mechanicsburg at Hallam, 10:30 a.m.
Defending champion John Peters, Brady Davidson, James Ulsh and Campbell Wolf are set to tee off at the 109th Pennsylvania Amateur Monday from Llanerch Country Club.
Carlisle's John Peters shot a three-day 1-over par to tie for fourth at the 109th Pennsylvania Amateur at Llanerch Country Club.
Defending champion John Peters shot a 4-over par 74 Monday in the first round of the Pennsylvania Amateur Championship at Llanerch Country Clu…
Allen spent three seasons with the Bears and was named the club’s head coach in August 2021.
Carlisle’s John Peters shot 1-under par 69 Tuesday to make the cut and sit in a tie for 12th place through two rounds of the Pennsylvania Amat…
Standings and leaders after Week 5 of the Carlisle Summer League:
Recent Shippensburg University graduate Jazmin Petrantonio is one of two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference nominees for the 2022 NCAA Wom…
