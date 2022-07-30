 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Schedule for July 30

Baseball stock photo

BASEBALL

TWILIGHT

East Shore League Playoffs

Semifinals (best-of-five)

New Cumberland at West Hanover, 2 p.m.

Linglestown at Hummelstown, 5 p.m.

York Central League

Dillsburg at East Prospect, 10:30 a.m.

Mechanicsburg at Hallam, 10:30 a.m.

