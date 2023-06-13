LOCAL RUNNING RESULTS

Shippensburg: Drew Cusick (3rd in 21:43), Yung-Chun Lin (5th in 23:01), Bailey Renfrew (25:33, 3rd in 20-29 AG), Victoria Kalp (25:55, 1st in 13-19 AG), Josiah Kalp (26:05, 1st in 12 & Under AG), Larry Brewster (28:34, 2nd in 60-69 AG), Ericka Kalp (31:17, 3rd in 40-49 AG), Isaiah Kalp (31:18, 3rd in 13-19 AG), Joseph Kalp (34:54, 2nd in 40-49 AG), Ken Renfrew (40:58)