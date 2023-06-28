LOCAL RUNNING RESULTS

Shippensburg: Kieran Dunkel (8th in 21:20), Alexander Smeltz (22:22, 3rd in 13-19 AG), Andrew Smeltz (22:43, 1st in 40-49 AG), Sean Burrows (23:54, 1st in 50-59 AG), Nadia Blount (24:02, 1st in 12 & Under AG), Thomas Blount (24:04, 2nd in 40-49 AG), Ron Slozat (26:38, 1st in 70 & Over AG), John Welker (29:06), Teagan Burrows (32:12, 2nd in 12 & Under AG), AJ Reath (32:35, 3rd in 70 & Over AG), Caitlin Lucas (32:51), Abriel Lantz (33:48), Kelly Dryzal (37:02), Jacob Wiest (37:38), Alyssa Burrows (41:16), Sarah Wiest (55:05, 2nd in 13-19 AG), Alix Rouby (1:02:58)