Andy Sandrik
For The Sentinel
Research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine confirms taking just a short 11 minute walk per day could significantly increase the longevity of your life. Veuers Chloe Hurst has the story!
LOCAL RUNNING RESULTS Winner: Andreas Dunkel, Shippensburg, 18:13; Top Female: Amanda Balzer, Chambersburg, 19:44
Shippensburg: Kieran Dunkel (8th in 21:20), Alexander Smeltz (22:22, 3rd in 13-19 AG), Andrew Smeltz (22:43, 1st in 40-49 AG), Sean Burrows (23:54, 1st in 50-59 AG), Nadia Blount (24:02, 1st in 12 & Under AG), Thomas Blount (24:04, 2nd in 40-49 AG), Ron Slozat (26:38, 1st in 70 & Over AG), John Welker (29:06), Teagan Burrows (32:12, 2nd in 12 & Under AG), AJ Reath (32:35, 3rd in 70 & Over AG), Caitlin Lucas (32:51), Abriel Lantz (33:48), Kelly Dryzal (37:02), Jacob Wiest (37:38), Alyssa Burrows (41:16), Sarah Wiest (55:05, 2nd in 13-19 AG), Alix Rouby (1:02:58) Newville: John Moberg (27:57, 3rd in 30-39 AG), Diane Bahrt (32:27, 3rd in 60-69 AG), Merrilynn Kessler (44:56, 1st in 70 & Over AG) Mechanicsburg: Brad Westhafer (30:39, 2nd in 70 & Over AG), Tiffani Singley (35:13) Mount Holly Springs: Edward Shoenberger (32:21), Britney Cressler (38:17) Carlisle: Christina Ward (36:56), Katina Maddox (37:01) Walnut Bottom: Coletta Railing (37:25), Rick Railing (46:48, 2nd in 60-69 AG) Winner: Eric Brennan, Chambersburg, 40:30; Top Female: Angie Fuss, Mont Alto, 51:23 Shippensburg: Wyatt Craig (4th in 44:47), Kelly Kramer (6th in 45:35), Chris Martin (7th in 45:52), Thomas Crochunis (49:02, 1st in 60-69 AG), Jesus Bojorquez (51:09, 3rd in 20-29 AG), Madeline Brown (1st Masters in 57:08), Matt Reath (57:33), Kate Kramer (57:53, 1st in 20-29 AG), April Bowman (1:02:57, 1st in 40-49 AG), Courtney Vaughn (1:20:41, 2nd in 20-29 AG) Carlisle: Caleb Hood (49:41, 3rd in 30-39 AG), Sandie Brandenberger (2nd female in 52:40) Mechanicsburg: Rebecca Spencer (57:00) Camp Hill: Dave McSherry (1:01:15) Newville: Bruce Kessler (1:06:31, 1st in 70 & Over AG) Winner: David Levy, 24:36; Top Female: Amelia Brady, 28:15 Enola: Robert Sisock (3rd in 27:14), Elaine Grimwood (37:29, 1st in 50-59 AG) Carlisle: Timothy Rarick (4th in 27:51), Kelly Dworak (33:29, 1st in 60-69 AG) Camp Hill: Nick Nichols (31:24, 1st in 50-59 AG), Leslie Marshall (33:49, 2nd in 40-49 AG), Michael Sadowski (38:05), Leah Henderson (53:03) New Cumberland: Ned Einsig (31:47, 1st in 20-29 AG), Kristin Jensen (40:01), Brad Garfinkel (47:34), Jennie Jones (51:48), Nicole Kepes (51:50), Jill Martinez (52:22) Mechanicsburg: Carl Machamer (31:57), Chris Hawk (32:43), Jeff Paladina (34:04, 2nd in 50-59 AG), Ray Palmer (35:00, 1st in 60-69 AG), Janette Karlsen (37:50), David Remm (42:49), Kerri Barrick (44:53), Tom Capper (45:33), Shelly Anselmo (46:34), Sandra Halbruner (47:49), Ashley Reeves (48:05), Dan Reeves (48:05) Winner: Hollie Border, 41:54; Top Male: James Schwenk, 48:25 Camp Hill: Dave McSherry (7th in 1:03:22) Winner: Mario Zarate, Meshoppen, 5:09:25; Top Female: Rhoda Smoker, Elverson, 5:33:53 Mechanicsburg: Daniel Rider (3rd in 5:27:39) Winner: Avi Hochhauser, Orefield, 5:07:07; Top Female: Julia Eaton, Bryn Mawr, 6:53:45; Camp Hill: Caleb Shelton (7:13:51) Mechanicsburg: Taylor Spaseff (7:40:32) Winner: David Gardiner, Lambertville, N.J., 3:08:55; Top Female: Tori Posatko, Danville, 4:19:33 Mechanicsburg: Eli Landers (2nd in 3:13:12), Justin Flickinger (5:53:55) Lemoyne: Charles Hooker (3rd in 3:29:50) Shippensburg: Jeff Milburn (5:40:23) Winner: Tyler Billet, York, 1:21:42; Top Female: Nicole Register, Jacobus, 1:43:21 Mechanicsburg: Daniel Price (2:21:27) Camp Hill: Daphne Shelton (2:44:01) Lemoyne: Dana Wren (3:05:21) New Cumberland: Carrie Fogel (3:31:40) Winner: Justin Reed, Shrewsbury, 1:09:13; Top Female: Katie Zech Milano, York, 1:29:13 Mechanicsburg: Todd Cressler (2nd in 1:13:28), Stacey Connors (2:02:10) Enola: Mark Steinhart (7th in 1:20:43) LOVE INC OF GREATER HERSHEY 5K Winner: Tyler Lundquist, Palmyra, 16:56; Top Female: Erin Roche, Palmyra, 20:56 Enola: Jeffrey Harris (4th in 20:30) New Cumberland: Kristin Jensen (29:47) Carlisle: Cindy Qin (30:00) Winner: Todd Burns, Arlington, Va., 1:01:03; Top Female: Ava Larkin, Woodbridge, Va., 1:13:14 Carlisle: Deb Hoffman (1:30:42, 1st in 40-44 AG) NOCKAMIXON SWIM CHALLENGE (1 mile) Winner: Pepper Ritchey, Hellertown, 24:23; Top Male: Connor Mangan, Pipersville, 25:34 Mechanicsburg: Erich Gochenauer (33:14, 3rd in 50-59 AG) NOCKAMIXON SWIM CHALLENGE (3 mile, non-wetsuit) Winner: Sydney Mullin, Haddonfield, N.J., 1:14:34; Top Male: Eamonn McCullough, Waverly, Ind., 1:18:35 New Cumberland: Jenni Wenhold (1:52:23) Mechanicsburg: Mary Beth Hamilton (2:01:19, 3rd in 60-69 AG), Lea Nadler (2:01:44) EVERGREEN LAKE YOUTH TRIATHLON (9-10 Division) Winner: J. Spina, Mount Sinai, N.Y., 24:50; Top Female: R. Vyas, East Windsor, N.J., 26:46 Mechanicsburg: A. Singer (3rd in 26:57) Carlisle: S. Graziano (5th in 29:42) Enola: S. Sporcic (7th in 31:48) EVERGREEN LAKE YOUTH TRIATHLON (11-12 Division) Winner: F. Monroe, York, 38:37; Top Female: M. Lenker, Carlisle, 38:53 Enola: H. Sporcic (3rd in 39:01) Carlisle: R. Pittman (6th in 42:05) EVERGREEN LAKE YOUTH TRIATHLON (13-14 Division) Winner: Gavin Mahon, Quakertown, 31:05; Top Female: Caelee Maye Lenhart, Center Valley, 31:34 Mechanicsburg: Evan Singer (7th in 33:11) Carlisle: Vanessa Graziano (38:35) EVERGREEN LAKE YOUTH TRIATHLON (15-17 Division) Winner: Jared Petre, Macungie, 29:56; Top Female: Zoe Vezenov, Center Valley, 33:03 Carlisle: Juliana Graziano (3rd female in 35:07) RUN FOR THE AGES TRAIL 10K
Winner: Raine Fussner, Kempton, 1:10:06; Top Male: Daryl Weaver, Lititz, 1:11:41
New Cumberland: Marjorie Lebo (1:36:15) Shippensburg: Tara Leeking (1:45:11)
PHOTOS: Scenes from 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile
Downtown Mile 1
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 2
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 3
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 4
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 5
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 6
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 7
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 8
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 9
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 10
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 11
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 12
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 13
Samuel de la Riva, 18, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 14
Elijah Koser, 14, front, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 15
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 16
Layla Topper, 13, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 17
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 18
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 19
Angela Baer, 14, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 20
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 21
Charles Joslyn, 39, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 22
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 23
Members of Lamberton Middle School's Go Girls Go program pose for a photo at the Employment Skills Center's 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile. In addition to the race, the event also included a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 24
Joshua Higgins, 24, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 25
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 26
Lacey Higgens, 22, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 27
Benjamin Huffnagle, 39, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 28
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 29
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 30
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 31
David Shaffer, 32, right, and Ben Richardson, 30, participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 32
Brad Shambach, 46, left, and Brooke Shambach, 44, cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 33
David Mekes, 32, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 34
LeAnna Capretti, 26, left, and Courtney Hogeland, 26, participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 35
Don Hamberger, 69, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 36
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 37
The Employment Skills Center hosted its 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 38
Todd Arsenault, 46, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 39
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 40
Chad Chenot, 57, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 41
Tim Hoy, 64, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 42
Ken Horst, 71, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 43
Timothy Wheeler, 62, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 44
Kristen Geesaman, 47, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 45
Jeanne Dippel, 67, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 46
Doug Henschel, 72, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 47
Matt Erkel, 38, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 48
Allison Lunde, 27, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 49
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 50
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 51
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 52
The Employment Skills Center hosted its 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 53
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 54
Mohammed Al Nazal, 41, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 55
The Employment Skills Center hosted its 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 56
From left, Joshua Kerstetter, Emma Kerstetter, 10, and Loralei Kerstetter, 8, hug at the Employment Skills Center's 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event included a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 57
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 58
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 59
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 60
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 61
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 62
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 63
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 64
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 65
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 66
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 67
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 68
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!