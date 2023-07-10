Andy Sandrik
For The Sentinel
Research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine confirms taking just a short 11 minute walk per day could significantly increase the longevity of your life. Veuers Chloe Hurst has the story!
NATIONAL SENIOR GAMES 10K Friday, July 7, in Pittsburgh Winner: Timothy Vigil, Santa Fe, N.M., 37:51; Top Female: Katherine Shank, Camp Hill, 44:18 Newville: Bruce Kessler (1:06:47) TIM & SUSAN COOK MEMORIAL MILE (Men) Saturday, July 8, in Chambersburg
Winner: Ben Colli, Chambersburg, 4:26 Shippensburg: Gavin Walter (10th in 5:19), Braden Boardman (6:00), Ryan Boardman (6:57) QUIET VALLEY ROOSTER RUN 5K Saturday, July 8, in Stroudsburg Winner: Kirt Joseph, Tobyhanna, 20:30; Top Female: Meghan Kutzler, Pen Argyl, 29:19 Mechanicsburg: Brad Westhafer (35:39, 2nd in 70 & Over AG) MEDAL MADNESS SQUIRREL 5K Saturday, July 8, in York Winner: Lauren Osborne, Naples, Fla., 22:55; Top Male: Evan Murphy, York, 25:22 Camp Hill: Mark Ritter (41:33), Deanna Ritter (43:00) MEDAL MADNESS SQUIRREL 10K Saturday, July 8, in York Winner: Matthew Plouse, Manchester, 48:01; Top Female: Shane Spencer, Baltimore, Md., 59:02 Camp Hill: Dave McSherry (1:05:08) Mechanicsburg: David Lim (1:38:47), Woo Chon (1:38:47) MEDAL MADNESS SQUIRREL HALF MARATHON Saturday, July 8, in York Winner: Madison Myers, McElhattan, 1:38:42; Top Male: Michael Womelsdorf, Etters, 1:49:00 Mechanicsburg: Kevin Walters (3rd in 1:53:58) DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH TRIATHLON Saturday, July 8, in Perryville, Md. Winner: Jacob Minin, Rockville, Md., 50:52; Top Female: Michelle Christine, Leesburg, Va., 58:09 Camp Hill: Brenna Kretschman (1:28:48) Saturday, July 8 , in Frederick, Md. Winner: Patrick Blair, Catonsville, Md., 5:26:12; Top Female: Rachel Wood, Frederick, Md., 7:29:24 Carlisle: Travis Soprano (5th in 6:26:54), Barry Main (6:55:45) Mt. Holly Springs: Thomas Kaden (9th in 6:51:21) Chambersburg: Matthew Smith (8:46:19) Sunday, July 9, in Pittsburgh Winner: Scott Siriano, Dillon, Col., 18:27; Top Female: Cindy Blakely-Cameron, Westwood, Kan., 21:53 Camp Hill: Katherine Shank (22:11, 3rd in 60-64 AG) Sunday, July 9, in Flintstone, Md. Winner: Lucas Wright, Ellicott City, Md., 2:09:03; Top Female: Amanda Presgraves, Harrisonburg, Va., 2:21:39 Mechanicsburg: David Schofield (4th in 2:11:58) Sunday, July 9, in Flintstone, Md. Winner: Nathaniel Altom, Ellicott City, Md., 2:19:05; Top Female: Marianna Grudziak, Pittsburgh, 2:48:34 Mechanicsburg: Will Muller (4th in 2:42:45) Sunday, July 9, in Hagerstown, Md. Winner: Daniel Smith, Bellevue, Wash., 47:40; Top Female: Maria Rubeling, Hagerstown, Md., 1:01:26 Shippensburg: Dustin Adams (9th in 57:22) Mechanicsburg: Nicole Harris (1:12:08, 1st in 30-34 AG) Sunday, July 9, in Hagerstown, Md. Winner: Jeremy Torok, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 43:24; Top Female: E. Torok, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 44:38 Enola: Deb Plummer (9th in 48:56)
PHOTOS: Scenes from 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile
Downtown Mile 1
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 2
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 3
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 4
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 5
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 6
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 7
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 8
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 9
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 10
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 11
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 12
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 13
Samuel de la Riva, 18, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 14
Elijah Koser, 14, front, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 15
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 16
Layla Topper, 13, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 17
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 18
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 19
Angela Baer, 14, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 20
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 21
Charles Joslyn, 39, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 22
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 23
Members of Lamberton Middle School's Go Girls Go program pose for a photo at the Employment Skills Center's 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile. In addition to the race, the event also included a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 24
Joshua Higgins, 24, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 25
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 26
Lacey Higgens, 22, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 27
Benjamin Huffnagle, 39, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 28
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 29
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 30
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 31
David Shaffer, 32, right, and Ben Richardson, 30, participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 32
Brad Shambach, 46, left, and Brooke Shambach, 44, cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 33
David Mekes, 32, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 34
LeAnna Capretti, 26, left, and Courtney Hogeland, 26, participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 35
Don Hamberger, 69, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 36
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 37
The Employment Skills Center hosted its 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 38
Todd Arsenault, 46, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 39
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 40
Chad Chenot, 57, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 41
Tim Hoy, 64, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 42
Ken Horst, 71, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 43
Timothy Wheeler, 62, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 44
Kristen Geesaman, 47, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 45
Jeanne Dippel, 67, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 46
Doug Henschel, 72, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 47
Matt Erkel, 38, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 48
Allison Lunde, 27, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 49
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 50
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 51
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 52
The Employment Skills Center hosted its 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 53
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 54
Mohammed Al Nazal, 41, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 55
The Employment Skills Center hosted its 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 56
From left, Joshua Kerstetter, Emma Kerstetter, 10, and Loralei Kerstetter, 8, hug at the Employment Skills Center's 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event included a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 57
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 58
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 59
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 60
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 61
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 62
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 63
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 64
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 65
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 66
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 67
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 68
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!