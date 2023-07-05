Andy Sandrik
For The Sentinel
CANADOHTA LAKE FIRECRACKER 5K Saturday, July 1, in Union City Winner: Jacob Loveranes, 17:36; Top Female: Caroline Hartman, Pittsburgh, 26:38 Carlisle: Robert Wellmon (29:58) SODUS BAY LIGHTHOUSE MUSEUM 5K Saturday, July 1, in Sodus Point, N.Y.
Winner: Dillon VanDemortel, Newark, Del., 16:28; Top Female: Marissa Tyler, Sodus, N.Y., 20:12 Mechanicsburg: Kristen Transue (38:49) Saturday, July 1, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Winners: David Yowler, Beaver Falls, 16:39; Top Female: Tessa Dobrinski, Henrico, Va., 18:44 Boiling Springs: M. Statton (43:48), Christine Statton (47:41) PINELAND STRIDERS INDEPENDENCE DAY 10K Saturday, July 1, in Medford, N.J. Winner: Shawn McBride, Haddon Twp., N.J., 32:20; Top Female: Meaghan McElroy, Mount Laurel, N.J., 49:00 Camp Hill: Dave McSherry (1:02:32) MEDAL MADNESS SQUIRREL 5K Saturday, July 1, in New Cumberland Winner: Raymond King, Paradise, 21:01; Top Female: Bryttany Duncker, Harrisburg, 29:17 Mechanicsburg: Jack Dixson (3rd in 22:17), Nick Mattis (9th in 31:12), Casey Gensiak (42:43) Camp Hill: Luzviminda Tolentino (49:26) New Cumberland: Jed Tolentino (1:13:15) Saturday, July 1, in Carlisle Winner: Kaiden Braught, Landisville, 17:54; Top Female: Colleen Deignan, Gettysburg, 20:31 Carlisle: Barry Main (4th in 19:36), Jacob Owen (9th in 21:03), John Anderson V (22:28), Jason Murray (23:13), Charlie Bailey (24:03), Calvin Beardmore (24:23), Gary Ankabrandt (26:01), Alf Alexis (26:57), Jessica Sheipe (29:01), Katie Fry (29:40), Rebekah Billings (30:48), Scott Lemmon (33:49), Brian Morgan (34:41), Sueann Morgan (34:42), Caden Beardmore (35:20), Paul Beardmore (35:23), Becca Beardmore (37:02), Wyatt Beardmore (37:02), Caleb Cooper (46:34), Anne Cooper (46:36), Alicia Ianuzzi (1:00:05), Nicola Ianuzzi (1:00:12), Francesca Ianuzzi (1:00:13) Newville: Joshua Blain (5th in 20:00), Laralinn Ilgenfritz (2nd female in 21:21) Enola: Rachel Gomora-Wimmer (22:32) Mechanicsburg: Melanie Snyder (24:57), Robin Babb (25:22) Camp Hill: Nick Marshall (26:43), Frank Crupi (27:39) Mechanicsburg: Brad Westhafer (31:05) New Cumberland: Dave Lebo (31:36) Shippensburg: Ken Renfrew (38:15) Sunday, July 2, in Newark, Del. Winner: Dario Ciabattoni, Hockessin, Del., 19:21; Top Female: Joelle Prettyman, Newark, Del., 20:40 Mechanicsburg: Brad Westhafer (34:58, 1st in 70-99 AG) Tuesday, July 4, in Waynesboro Winner: Kyle Phillips, Waynesboro, 16:41; Top Female: Corinne Baronner, Shepherdstown, W.Va., 19:59 Carlisle: Christopher Farrands (3rd in 18:05), Mallory Farrands (31:52) Shippensburg: Sarah Covell (27:31), Steve Coover (33:39), Virginia Coover (36:35), Christy Alleman (36:59) Newville: Sherri Webber-Mains (29:09, 1st Senior Female) EPHRATA FIRECRACKER 5-MILE RUN Tuesday, July 4, in Ephrata Winner: Dan Forry, Columbia, 26:34; Top Female: Samantha Snukis, 30:02 Mechanicsburg: Brad Sweigart (4th in 26:53) Carlisle: Kerry Campbell (33:26, 1st in 30-34 AG) Tuesday, July 4, in Fairport, N.Y. Winner: Joseph Whelan, Webster, N.Y., 20:09; Top Female: Jessie George, Fairport, N.Y., 25:19 Carlisle: Kelly Dworak (32:12, 2nd in 60-64 AG) TOWNSHIP OF WALL FIRECRACKER 5 MILE Tuesday, July 4, in Wall Township, N.J. Winner: Marty McCormick, Arlington, Va., 28:09; Top Female: Sarah Frank, Avon By The Sea, N.J., 32:02 Mechanicsburg: Nicole Dows (49:52), Matthew Dows (55:12) CAZENOVIA JULY 4TH FOOT RACES 10-MILER Tuesday, July 4, in Cazenovia, N.Y. Winner: Chase Campbell, Towson, Md., 59:39; Top Female: Hannah Butler, San Francisco, Calif., 1:05:01 Carlisle: Sarah Kirkpatrick (1:17:17, 1st in 30-34 AG) Tuesday, July 4, in Endwell, N.Y. Winner: John Salva, Conklin, N.Y., 21:58; Top Female: Sarah Briggs, Montrose, 24:44 Camp Hill: Jim Lawruk (25:11, 3rd Masters), Allison Lawruk (30:09, 2nd Masters) HIGHLAND FALLS FIRECRACKER 5K Tuesday in Highland Falls, N.Y. Winner: Pete Anzovino, Medford, N.J., 16:07; Top Female: Yvonne Stoll, Highland Falls, N.Y., 19:13 Carlisle: Seamus Dodge (29:09) Tuesday, July 4, in Washington Crossing Winner: Ryan Tarapchak, Langhorne, 17:03; Top Female: Keira Mansure, Columbus, N.J., 20:22 Mechanicsburg: Robert Rosti (31:29) Tuesday, July 4, in University Park Winner: Chris McGlynn, Audubon, 12:39; Top Female: Marlee Kwasnica, State College, 14:51 Mechanicsburg: M. Egli (28:47), Brian Egli (28:53), Allison Egli (32:15) PAXTANG LIONS PATRIOT DASH 5K Tuesday, July 4, in Harrisburg Winner: C. Fred Joslyn, Boiling Springs, 17:24; Top Female: Kristy Auxt, 21:19 Lemoyne: Kris Beckert (23:10, 1st in 40-49 AG) Boiling Springs: Chloe Joslyn (24:42, 1st in 13-19 AG), Charles Joslyn (25:24, 1st in 1-12 AG), Jameson Joslyn (45:26) Mechanicsburg: Chris Hawk (25:26), Jeff Paladina (26:38, 1st in 50-59 AG), Becky Michaelian (29:30, 2nd in 60-99 AG), Danielle Richmond (30:47), Lara Beer-Caulfield (33:58) Mount Holly Springs: Shelby Joslyn (46:38) Enola: Thoren Wimmer (46:47), Jude Wimmer (46:48), Rachel Gomora-Wimmer (46:49) Tuesday, July 4, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Winner: Matthew Singleton, Aurora, Ohio, 15:58; Top Female: Taryn Parks, Greencastle, 18:03 Mechanicsburg: Mitchell James (20:13, 3rd in 20-24 AG) SHOE HOUSE SHUFFLE 5 MILER Winner: Alexander Loper, Abingdon, Md., 27:19; Top Female: Joanna Hayes, Dillsburg, 32:42 Camp Hill: Bridget Wangler (40:37, 1st in 20-24 AG) Mechanicsburg: Michael O'Connor (57:08) Carlisle: Rebekah Smith (1:07:24) BERNIE'S MEMORIAL 3-MILE RUN Tuesday, July 4, in Wilkes Barre Winner: Dylan Gearinger, Scranton, 14:53; Top Female: Cassandra Gill, New Rochelle, N.Y., 17:16 Camp Hill: Kelly Leighton (20:43, 3rd in 35-39) Carlisle: Chris Palmeri (24:39) ANGIE GIOIOSA MEMORIAL 15K Tuesday, July 4, in Altoona Winner: Kenny Goodfellow, Rochester, N.Y., 50:56; Top Female: Amy O'Donnell, Ebensburg, 1:02:23 Mechanicsburg: Ray Palmer (1:20:49, 3rd in 60-64 AG) ANGIE GIOIOSA MEMORIAL 5K Tuesday, July 4, in Altoona Winner: Ian Sherlock, Hopewell, 15:27; Top Female: Chloe May, Bedford, 18:30 Shippensburg: Hayden Hunt (2nd in 15:30) New Cumberland: Marjorie Lebo (28:49, 1st in 60-64 AG), Dave Lebo (37:30) Mechanicsburg: Brad Westhafer (30:53, 1st in 70-99 AG) Tuesday, July 4, in Williamsport, Md. Winner: Jonah Smith, Smithsburg, Md., 16:30; Top Female: Julien Webster, Thurmont, Md., 17:41 Shippensburg: Kelly Dryzal (39:06) Tuesday, July 4, in Winchester, Va. Winner: Garrett Stickley, Winchester, Va., 16:41; Top Female: Emma Ahrens, Stephens City, Va., 20:19 Shippensburg: Noah Godfrey (9th in 19:18)
PHOTOS: Scenes from 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile
Downtown Mile 1
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 2
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 3
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 4
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 5
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 6
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 7
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 8
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 9
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 10
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 11
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 12
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 13
Samuel de la Riva, 18, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 14
Elijah Koser, 14, front, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 15
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 16
Layla Topper, 13, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 17
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 18
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 19
Angela Baer, 14, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 20
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 21
Charles Joslyn, 39, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 22
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 23
Members of Lamberton Middle School's Go Girls Go program pose for a photo at the Employment Skills Center's 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 24
Joshua Higgins, 24, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 25
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 26
Lacey Higgens, 22, runs in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 27
Benjamin Huffnagle, 39, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 28
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 29
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 30
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 31
David Shaffer, 32, right, and Ben Richardson, 30, participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 32
Brad Shambach, 46, left, and Brooke Shambach, 44, cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center's 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening.
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 33
David Mekes, 32, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 34
LeAnna Capretti, 26, left, and Courtney Hogeland, 26, participate in the Employment Skills Center's 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening.
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 35
Don Hamberger, 69, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 36
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 37
The Employment Skills Center hosted its 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 38
Todd Arsenault, 46, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 39
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 40
Chad Chenot, 57, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 41
Tim Hoy, 64, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 42
Ken Horst, 71, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 43
Timothy Wheeler, 62, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 44
Kristen Geesaman, 47, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 45
Jeanne Dippel, 67, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 46
Doug Henschel, 72, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 47
Matt Erkel, 38, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 48
Allison Lunde, 27, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 49
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 50
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 51
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 52
The Employment Skills Center hosted its 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 53
Runners and walkers cross the finish line at the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 54
Mohammed Al Nazal, 41, participates in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 55
The Employment Skills Center hosted its 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 56
From left, Joshua Kerstetter, Emma Kerstetter, 10, and Loralei Kerstetter, 8, hug at the Employment Skills Center's 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 57
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 58
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 59
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 60
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 61
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 62
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 63
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 64
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 65
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 66
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 67
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
Downtown Mile 68
Runners and walkers participate in the Employment Skills Center’s 12
th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening. In addition to the race, the event also featured a kids alley and a beer garden.
Maddie Seiler
