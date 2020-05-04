Local running: Carlisle native Robert Gilroy raises $10,000 running 26 miles for Back on My Feet

On April 18, Carlisle native Robert Gilroy finished his own version of the Boston Marathon in Carlisle in 3:22 to fulfill his fundraising pledge to Back on My Feet with $10,000 raised.
According to Hubert Gilroy, over 100 family friends spread themselves out over 30 locations along the 26.2 mile route to support Gilroy — all while social distancing, of course.
A Timeout With ... Carlisle native Robert Gilroy, who hasn't let the postponement of Boston Marathon stop him from raising awareness for charity
