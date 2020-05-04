You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local running: Carlisle native Robert Gilroy raises $10,000 running 26 miles for Back on My Feet
Local Running

Local running: Carlisle native Robert Gilroy raises $10,000 running 26 miles for Back on My Feet

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Gilroy

Carlisle native Robert Gilroy ran 26 miles on April 18 to raise money for Back on My Feet.

 Provided by Hubert Gilroy

On April 18, Carlisle native Robert Gilroy finished his own version of the Boston Marathon in Carlisle in 3:22 to fulfill his fundraising pledge to Back on My Feet with $10,000 raised.

According to Hubert Gilroy, over 100 family friends spread themselves out over 30 locations along the 26.2 mile route to support Gilroy — all while social distancing, of course. 

A Timeout With ... Carlisle native Robert Gilroy, who hasn't let the postponement of Boston Marathon stop him from raising awareness for charity

​Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News