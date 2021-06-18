Local Gymnastics: Lila Folmar and Gracie Jones impress at national events

Despite navigating a pandemic-ridden landscape, two Cumberland Gymnastics athletes had quite the year.

Lila Folmar (Region 7 gymnast) competed in the Level 9 Eastern Nationals Championships in College Park, Georgia. Folmar tied for sixth on the beam and finished seventh in overall competition. Her Region 7 team also took home the top spot in the Level 9 Eastern Nationals.

Gracie Jones made the trip down to Daytona Beach, Florida, for Developmental Nationals as an alternate. Jones knew there would be the chance to compete, and with one minute and 30 seconds remaining before competition, her name was called upon to compete with the team. Jones did not place on the floor.

Cumberland Gymnastics had all its girls teams qualify for Pennsylvania States competition this year. Level 2 did not have a state meet.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

