Local Golf: William Smith shoots 8-over par 78, misses cut in second round of U.S. Senior Open

William Smith didn’t finish his U.S. Senior Open debut probably like he’d hoped but the Newville native gave it his all on a course that wasn’t kind to much of the field in Friday’s second round.
Winds gusts topped 25 mph in the morning before the blistering heat made its unwelcomed appearance in the afternoon. Smith — coping with the low-to-mid-90-degree temperatures with a 2:30 p.m. tee time — shot an even par 35 on his front nine before spiraling to an 8-over par 43 on the back nine, capping his round with a 78 and a 14-over par score for the tournament. He missed the cut by seven strokes.
Smith opened his afternoon with back-to-back pars before carding his first bogey on the par-3 No. 3 hole. He quickly re-grouped, sinking a par on Hole 4 and dropping his only birdie of the day on Hole 5. He whisked in four straight pars to conclude his front nine showing.
Like Thursday, the back nine caused headaches for the Midstate product, as Smith bogeyed the par-4 No. 10 hole out of the gate. He parred Hole 11, which preceded a double bogey on Hole 12 and a triple bogey three holes later on the 15th. Bogeys on Holes 16 and 17 tallied for plus 7 and 8, Smith eventually stopping the bleeding on Hole 18 with a par.
Smith fared better on par 3s Friday compared to Thursday, totaling a 4-over par mark — he shot plus-5 on par 3s Thursday — but couldn’t capitalize on the par 5s, carding a 1-over par total. He was 1-under par on par 5s the day prior.
Lancaster native Jim Furyk holds the lead entering the third round Saturday thanks to a 6-under par 64 bogey-free round Friday. Behind him, Stephen Ames is second two strokes back at 2-under par and Miguel Angel Jimenez sits in third, one shot above even par.
Smith tied for 116th place.
