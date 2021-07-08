Local Golf: William Smith shoots 6-over par 76 in opening round at U.S. Senior Open

Newville's William Smith shot an opening round 6-over par 76 in his U.S. Senior Open debut Thursday at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.
It took a bit for Smith settle in on the 6,891-yard course. Smith began his morning on the back nine, shooting a 4-over par 39.
He rolled in a par putt on Hole 10 before carding three straight bogeys to drop him to a plus-3. Smith bounced back on the par-4 14th, sinking a birdie to climb back to 2-over par. The 15th hole unleashed Smith’s troubles on the par 3s — he shot plus-5 in par-3 play — as he carded his lone double bogey on the day.
On the back nine, Smith pared Hole 1 before taking advantage of the 553-yard par-5 second hole, draining his second birdie. He dropped one back on No. 3 with another bogey, only to rattle off a trio of pars, followed by two more bogeys to round out his 2-over par 37 back nine.
“It’s going to be different inside the ropes, especially since in some facets, I watched some of these incredible golfers growing up. And in other cases, I’ve even had the privilege of playing with some of them." ~ William Smith.
Smith is currently tied for 106th place.
