 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Golf: William Smith shoots 6-over par 76 in opening round at U.S. Senior Open
0 Comments
alert top story
Local Golf

Local Golf: William Smith shoots 6-over par 76 in opening round at U.S. Senior Open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William Smith (copy)

William Smith, right, shot a 6-over par 76 in his U.S. Senior Open debut Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.  

 Sentinel File

Newville's William Smith shot an opening round 6-over par 76 in his U.S. Senior Open debut Thursday at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.

It took a bit for Smith settle in on the 6,891-yard course. Smith began his morning on the back nine, shooting a 4-over par 39.

He rolled in a par putt on Hole 10 before carding three straight bogeys to drop him to a plus-3. Smith bounced back on the par-4 14th, sinking a birdie to climb back to 2-over par. The 15th hole unleashed Smith’s troubles on the par 3s — he shot plus-5 in par-3 play — as he carded his lone double bogey on the day.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On the back nine, Smith pared Hole 1 before taking advantage of the 553-yard par-5 second hole, draining his second birdie. He dropped one back on No. 3 with another bogey, only to rattle off a trio of pars, followed by two more bogeys to round out his 2-over par 37 back nine.

Smith is currently tied for 106th place.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News