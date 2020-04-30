Local golf: Updates and how to book tee times from Carlisle-area golf courses one day before state reopens courses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Golf courses around Cumberland County are allowed to reopen Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.

It ends a month-long stretch where golfers were not able to take to public and private golf courses in Pennsylvania as part of a series of social distancing mandates from the governor in an attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of news about reopenings and other information provided by golf courses around the Carlisle area:

Eagles Crossing Golf Club

Opening Friday with tee times booked either by phone or the website.

Cumberland Golf Club

Opening Friday. All carts will be sanitized after each use and facilities sanitized throughout the day. Only one person per group to collect money and pay in the pro shop. Members call when they arrive so a cart can be made ready out front. Book tee times via phone only.

Mayapple Golf Links

Opening Friday at 7 a.m. Call to book tee times.

Carlisle Barracks Golf Course

Open to civilian play Friday. Call the pro shop to book tee times.

Carlisle Country Club