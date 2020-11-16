Local Golf: Raulie Rodrigo sinks hole-in-one at Eagles Crossing

Raulie Rodrigo, a member of Philam Golf Club, drained a hole-in-one Saturday at Eagles Crossing. Rodrigo's shot came on the par-3 16th from 140 yards out, using a 5-hybrid.
Raulie Rodrigo, a member of Philam Golf Club, drained a hole-in-one Saturday at Eagles Crossing. Rodrigo's shot came on the par-3 16th from 140 yards out, using a 5-hybrid.
