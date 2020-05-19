Local Golf: Pair of holes-in-one shot at Carlisle Country Club, Eagles Crossing Golf Course
Local Golf: Pair of holes-in-one shot at Carlisle Country Club, Eagles Crossing Golf Course

There were two recent holes-in-one at local golf courses in the last week.

On Saturday, Carlisle native Steve Martson sank one on Carlisle Country Club's eighth hole. He used a 7-iron on the par-3, 164-yard hole. Playing partners were Rob Rahal, Rod Smith and Geoff Shuff.

On Tuesday, Bovie Brewbaker drained his 9-iron shot on the third hole at Eagles Crossing Golf Course. Donnie Freburg, Galen Brewbaker and Jerry Shughart witnessed the shot from 150 yards out.

 
 
