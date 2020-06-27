Local Golf: Marc Enos sinks hole-in-one at Eagles Crossing
Local Golf

Local Golf: Marc Enos sinks hole-in-one at Eagles Crossing

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

It was lucky No. 13 for Marc Enos, who dropped a hole-in-one on the 13th hole Saturday at Eagles Crossing Golf Course.

Enos used a 5-iron from 140 yards out on the humid morning. His brother, Jim, witnessed the shot.

 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Mechanicsburg girls basketball's Talia Gilliard on historic PIAA win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News