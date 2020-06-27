Local Golf: Marc Enos sinks hole-in-one at Eagles Crossing

Return to homepage ×
It was lucky No. 13 for Marc Enos, who dropped a hole-in-one on the 13th hole Saturday at Eagles Crossing Golf Course.
Enos used a 5-iron from 140 yards out on the humid morning. His brother, Jim, witnessed the shot.
