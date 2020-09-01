Local Golf: Local golf courses doing fine in social-distancing era with new safety measures in place

Golf may have become the new "it" sport through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Closed until May like most businesses and left wondering whether or not their golf seasons would be canceled, local golf courses have bounced back. However, with the ability to safely get everyone back on the green with more than a few safety measures in place, it seems golf has been doing just fine since reopening.
A sport built for the social-distancing era, golf courses around the area have seen a bit of an uptick in business with new golfers.
“It seems like there may be newer golfers taking up the sport due to golf being one of the safer things you can do,” Cumberland Golf Club general manager Jim Mowery said. “Many also have visited Top Golf's around the country and have found it more cool than before.”
But, that doesn't mean some haven't encountered some bumps in the road.
According to Shawn Snyder, the general manager of Eagles Crossing, the shutdown of the course was tough on everyone involved.
“For the six weeks [at the beginning of the season] while we were closed, [business] was non-existent,” he said. “When we were able to reopen, the regular ‘open play’ has been brisk. However, the majority of the charity fundraisers that were scheduled completely canceled or were trying to reschedule for later in the fall, giving time to see what transpires. We are seeing more families come out to play, because golf is one of the safer, non-contact activities that one can do.”
Leagues were also another aspect of the course affected by the shutdown at the beginning of the season.
“With being closed until the beginning of May, it not only pushed the start of leagues back, but also the number of participants and thus the actual number of leagues,” Snyder said. ‘In addition, many corporate sponsored leagues were canceled as employees were working from home. I know we had one for 40-60 people every week all summer that canceled for that reason.”
Since golfers were able to get back on the course, Eagles Crossing, Mayapple, Cumberland Golf Course and other local courses have put in new safety measures to keep everyone safe and socially-distant. Specifically, Eagles Crossing removed all contact points, like ball washers and rakes, and have encouraged golfers to keep flag sticks in the holes.
At Cumberland GC, golf carts and steering wheels are being sterilized and washed after every use and then put away for the night. They are brought out the next day and wiped down once more before use. Indoors, masks are required while in the pro shop or grabbing something to eat.
"We put up screening between our cash register and counter and the public, so we reach around that as another barrier," Mowery said. "We have it up on our snack bar and we used to have a self-service counter, which we get people what they want now as well. We limit the amount of people in the bar and restaurant, which is pretty much non-existent now. We actually serve most people through a window now."
All new safety guidelines have been going successfully outdoors and the same safety — and maybe even a bit more — is being implemented indoors.
“In addition, we are not requiring credit card slip signatures and have implemented a no-touch [standard operating procedure] for our credit card sales,” Snyder said. “Those that wish can call ahead and pay over the phone, if desired, prior to their arrival. All staff are required to wear masks and some choose to wear gloves, as well. We are always behind our counter when customers are in the building, and thus have a built-in six-foot barrier.”
And although there have been a couple of setbacks and new measures put in place that everyone has to follow, Snyder said the uptick in new golfers and those new to the sport in general has increased. And some courses, like Cumberland GC, have seen a steady amount of business since the pandemic started.
"We're definitely busy," Mowery said. "I've noticed a lot more family members, like father-son and complete families to come out and have something to do."
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!