Local Golf: Courses doing fine in social-distancing era with new safety measures in place

Leagues were also another aspect of the course affected by the shutdown at the beginning of the season.

“With being closed until the beginning of May, it not only pushed the start of leagues back, but also the number of participants and thus the actual number of leagues,” Snyder said. ‘In addition, many corporate sponsored leagues were canceled as employees were working from home. I know we had one for 40-60 people every week all summer that canceled for that reason.”

Since golfers were able to get back on the course, Eagles Crossing, Mayapple, Cumberland Golf Course and other local courses have put in new safety measures to keep everyone safe and socially-distant. Specifically, Eagles Crossing removed all contact points, like ball washers and rakes, and have encouraged golfers to keep flag sticks in the holes.

At Cumberland GC, golf carts and steering wheels are being sterilized and washed after every use and then put away for the night. They are brought out the next day and wiped down once more before use. Indoors, masks are required while in the pro shop or grabbing something to eat.