Local Golf: Charlie Ward sinks hole-in-one at Carlisle Country Club
Local Golf: Charlie Ward sinks hole-in-one at Carlisle Country Club

Charlie Ward dropped a hole-in-one on the sixth hole Saturday at Carlisle Country Club. Ward used an 8-iron from 111 yards out. His playing partners D. Lebo, J. Kavanagh and E. Nolan witnessed the shot.

 
 
