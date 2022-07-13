Local Golf: Carlisle's John Peters falls in R. Jay Siegel Amateur Match Play semifinal

Carlisle’s John Peters fell in the semifinal round of the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s R. Jay Siegel Amateur Match Play Championship at Huntingdon Valley Country Club Wednesday morning.

Peters dropped a 19-hole decision to Huntingdon’s Ben Cooley in the semifinals. Cooley, who played at Penn, went on to lose the championship match in 20 holes to fellow Huntingdon member Brian Isztwan, a rising senior at Harvard.

“We've always had a good time,” Isztwan said of Cooley in a comment to the Pennsylvania Golf Association. “He's been a great mentor for me around here too. (He’s) another Ivy League golfer and a real good player and mental game wise I don't think there's anybody stronger than him.”

Peters, who just finished his freshman year at Duke University, shot 1-over 141 through the tournament’s first two rounds Monday to qualify for the Round of 16. He defeated Huntingdon Valley’s Jake Fazio 2&1 in the Round of 16 Tuesday before winning a quarterfinal match against Nemacolin Country Club’s Brett Young 4&3.

Cooley took a two-hole lead into the 12th hole in Wednesday’s semifinal. Peters won the 12th and 15th holes to tie and took a one-hole lead on the 17th hole before Cooley tied it again on the 18th.

Peters, who capped his high school career with a District 3 Class 3A title in 2020, took on his freshman year at Duke after a summer that included a walk-off win in the 2021 Pennsylvania Amateur and a course-record round of 11-under par 60 at Carlisle Country Club.

The 2022 Pennsylvania Amateur is scheduled for July 25-27 at Llanerch Country Club in Havertown.