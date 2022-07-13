Local Golf: Carlisle's John Peters falls in R. Jay Siegel Amateur Match Play semifinal

Sentinel Staff
Carlisle’s John Peters fell in the semifinal round of the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s R. Jay Siegel Amateur Match Play Championship at Huntingdon Valley Country Club Wednesday morning.
Peters dropped a 19-hole decision to Huntingdon’s Ben Cooley in the semifinals. Cooley, who played at Penn, went on to lose the championship match in 20 holes to fellow Huntingdon member Brian Isztwan, a rising senior at Harvard.
“We've always had a good time,” Isztwan said of Cooley
in a comment to the Pennsylvania Golf Association. “He's been a great mentor for me around here too. (He’s) another Ivy League golfer and a real good player and mental game wise I don't think there's anybody stronger than him.”
Peters, who just finished his freshman year at Duke University, shot 1-over 141 through the tournament’s first two rounds Monday to qualify for the Round of 16. He defeated Huntingdon Valley’s Jake Fazio 2&1 in the Round of 16 Tuesday before winning a quarterfinal match against Nemacolin Country Club’s Brett Young 4&3.
Cooley took a two-hole lead into the 12th hole in Wednesday’s semifinal. Peters won the 12th and 15th holes to tie and took a one-hole lead on the 17th hole before Cooley tied it again on the 18th.
Peters, who capped his high school career with a District 3 Class 3A title in 2020, took on his freshman year at Duke after a summer that included a walk-off win in the 2021 Pennsylvania Amateur and a course-record round of 11-under par 60 at Carlisle Country Club.
The 2022 Pennsylvania Amateur is scheduled for July 25-27 at Llanerch Country Club in Havertown.
Photos: 8th Annual Sam Gitt Golf Tournament
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 8
Ted Gitt, father of Sam Gitt, hits a long drive off the No. 10 tee during the eighth annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament Saturday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 11
Kevin Wyrick hits a long drive off the No. 10 tee during the eighth annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament Saturday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 1
Kristin McMahon chips up to the #9 green as she participates the 8th annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course. Sam was a student at Boiling Springs High School when he died suddenly while attending a football camp. The funds raised from the Sam Gitt Golf Tournament will be for the Samuel E. Gitt Scholarship Fund and the Sam Gitt Memorial Fund which supports children and young adults in the local communities who are suffering from catastrophic illnesses.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 2
Dan Miller chips up to the #9 green as he participates the 8th annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course. Sam was a student at Boiling Springs High School when he died suddenly while attending a football camp. The funds raised from the Sam Gitt Golf Tournament will be for the Samuel E. Gitt Scholarship Fund and the Sam Gitt Memorial Fund which supports children and young adults in the local communities who are suffering from catastrophic illnesses.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 3
Owen McMahon keeps an eye on his putt on the No. 9 green as he participates the eighth annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament Saturday at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 4
Pete Bonnick keeps an eye on his putt on the No. 9 green during the eighth annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 5
Jesse Hall hits a long drive off the No. 10 tee at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course as part of the eighth annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 6
Mike Dukes keeps an eye on his putt on the #9 green as he participates the 8th annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course. Sam was a student at Boiling Springs High School when he died suddenly while attending a football camp. The funds raised from the Sam Gitt Golf Tournament will be for the Samuel E. Gitt Scholarship Fund and the Sam Gitt Memorial Fund which supports children and young adults in the local communities who are suffering from catastrophic illnesses.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 7
Golfers participate in the 8th annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course. Sam was a student at Boiling Springs High School when he died suddenly while attending a football camp. The funds raised from the Sam Gitt Golf Tournament will be for the Samuel E. Gitt Scholarship Fund and the Sam Gitt Memorial Fund which supports children and young adults in the local communities who are suffering from catastrophic illnesses.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 9
Golfers participate in the eighth annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament Saturday, at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course. Sam was a student at Boiling Springs High School when he died suddenly while attending a football camp. The funds raised from the tournament go toward the Samuel E. Gitt Scholarship Fund and the Sam Gitt Memorial Fund, which supports local children and young adults who suffer from catastrophic illnesses.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 10
Golfers participate in the 8th annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course. Sam was a student at Boiling Springs High School when he died suddenly while attending a football camp. The funds raised from the Sam Gitt Golf Tournament will be for the Samuel E. Gitt Scholarship Fund and the Sam Gitt Memorial Fund which supports children and young adults in the local communities who are suffering from catastrophic illnesses.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Sam Gitt Memorial Golf Tournament 12
Golfers participate in the 8th annual Sam Gitt Memorial Tournament Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course. Sam was a student at Boiling Springs High School when he died suddenly while attending a football camp. The funds raised from the Sam Gitt Golf Tournament will be for the Samuel E. Gitt Scholarship Fund and the Sam Gitt Memorial Fund which supports children and young adults in the local communities who are suffering from catastrophic illnesses.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
