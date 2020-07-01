Local Golf: Carlisle’s John Peters wins Pennsylvania Junior Boys’ Championship

Carlisle’s John Peters won the Pennsylvania Junior Boys Golf Championship at Hershey Country Club’s East Course on Tuesday.
Despite a slow start of one bogey followed by two bogeys, Peters was able to turn it around, including a 67 in the final round, a six-shot improvement from his first round.
“I had a tumultuous start yesterday,” Peters told the Pennsylvania Golf Association after the match. “But I told myself to keep my head down and keep playing golf because there were a lot of holes left out there.”
Peters, the reigning 2019 All-Sentinel Golfer of the Year, claimed bronze in the fall's PIAA Class 3A championship and claimed silver at the District 3 championships as well.
Other local individual finishers include Trinity's James Ulsh tied for 46th and Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson tied for 62nd.
In the team competition, Carlisle Country Club was edged out by Aronimink Golf Club with a single stroke.
On the girls side, Megan Meng led the field and stayed out of sight to win the girls championship at Lebanon Country Club.
Local individual placings included Camp Hill's Paige Richter, who tied for 11th, Red Land's McKylie Boreman, who tied for 31st, and Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham finishing 43rd.
Jericho National Golf Club took the team competition with Carlisle Country Club finishing third, only missing second by a single stroke.
