Local Golf: Carlisle grad John Peters wins Pennsylvania Amateur in 'walk-off' fashion

The distance of 193 yards will be tattooed in John Peters’ mind for the remainder of his golf career, and for good reason.

Trailing one stroke on the 18th hole at Merion Country Club in the final round of the Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur Tournament Wednesday, Peters holed-out with an 8-iron from 193 yards, crowning him the tournament champion. Prior to Peters’ “walk-off” win, no other competitor carded even a birdie on the famed 18th Wednesday at the Ardmore, Pennsylvania, course. Peters concluded his three-day score at even-par, topping Mark Goetz and Patrick Sheehan by one stroke.

Sheehan held a three-stroke advantage heading into the final 18 holes.

“I was just trying to land it somewhere in that 175 number,” Peters told Pennsylvania Golf Association of his 18th hole heroics. “We know how firm the greens are downwind and that it could run out. I was really just trying to hit it close and get a look at birdie because I thought there would be a playoff at 1-over par.”