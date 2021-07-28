Local Golf: Carlisle grad John Peters wins Pennsylvania Amateur in 'walk-off' fashion

The distance of 193 yards will be tattooed in John Peters’ mind for the remainder of his golf career, and for good reason.
Trailing one stroke on the 18th hole at Merion Country Club in the final round of the Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur Tournament Wednesday, Peters holed-out with an 8-iron from 193 yards, crowning him the tournament champion. Prior to Peters’ “walk-off” win, no other competitor carded even a birdie on the famed 18th Wednesday at the Ardmore, Pennsylvania, course. Peters concluded his three-day score at even-par, topping Mark Goetz and Patrick Sheehan by one stroke.
Sheehan held a three-stroke advantage heading into the final 18 holes.
“I was just trying to land it somewhere in that 175 number,” Peters told Pennsylvania Golf Association of his 18th hole heroics. “We know how firm the greens are downwind and that it could run out. I was really just trying to hit it close and get a look at birdie because I thought there would be a playoff at 1-over par.”
Peters got his day started off on the right foot, birdieing the par-4 Hole 1. He later bogeyed Hole 6 before notching a double-bogey on Hole 11 and another bogey on the 14th. An additional birdie on Hole 12, along with his tournament-clinching eagle, helped him nab the top spot.
Peters is no stranger to winning on the Pennsylvania Golf Association scene. Last year, Peters claimed victory in the Junior Boys’ Championship at Hershey Country Club. The Duke University commit also boasts back-to-back All-Sentinel Golfer of the Year honors, a 2020 District 3 Class 3A title, a 2019 Mid-Penn Conference 3A title and broke the Carlisle Country Club course record July 13, shooting an 11-under par 60.
Over the three-day span at Merion, Peters shot 67, 73 and 70. He carded an even-par 36 on the front nine and an even-par 34 on the back nine Wednesday to hoist the Amateur trophy.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports