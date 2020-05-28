Local Fishing: Mechanicsburg native Dylan Fogarty named Bassmaster High School All-American for second time
Mechanicsburg fisherman and Cumberland Valley senior Dylan Fogarty is now a two-time Bassmaster High School All-American.

Fogarty, along with 12 other high school fishermen, was named to the All-America Team on Thursday.

Over 300 applications across 33 states were submitted and 49 were originally picked as Bassmaster All-State anglers.

Fogarty has been invited to fish in the All-American Tournament this fall.

