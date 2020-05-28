Local Fishing: Mechanicsburg native Dylan Fogarty named Bassmaster High School All-American for second time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mechanicsburg fisherman and Cumberland Valley senior Dylan Fogarty is now a two-time Bassmaster High School All-American.

Fogarty, along with 12 other high school fishermen, was named to the All-America Team on Thursday.

Over 300 applications across 33 states were submitted and 49 were originally picked as Bassmaster All-State anglers.

Fogarty has been invited to fish in the All-American Tournament this fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0