Local Fishing: Mechanicsburg native Dylan Fogarty named Bassmaster High School All-American for second time

Mechanicsburg fisherman and Cumberland Valley senior Dylan Fogarty is now a two-time Bassmaster High School All-American.
Fogarty, along with 12 other high school fishermen, was named to the All-America Team on Thursday.
Over 300 applications across 33 states were submitted and 49 were originally picked as Bassmaster All-State anglers.
Fogarty has been invited to fish in the All-American Tournament this fall.
