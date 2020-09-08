Local College: Trinity grad Amanda Knaub selected to MAAC's 40th Anniversary Women’s Soccer Team

MAAC women's soccer traces back to 1992 and will be celebrating 40 years this season. Monmouth University has won five MAAC championships.

While at Monmouth, Knaub was a two-time MAAC Goalkeeper of the Year (2017, 2019), a two-time All-MAAC First Team (2017, 2019) player, a two-time All-ECAC First Team (2017, 2019) player, the Paul G. Gaffney II Female Athlete of the Year and graduated as Monmouth’s all-time leader in goals-against average (0.56) and shutouts (45). She ended with a career record of 58-12-8 and totaled 230 saves for an .839 save percentage.