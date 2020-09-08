 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local College: Trinity grad Amanda Knaub selected to MAAC's 40th Anniversary Women’s Soccer Team
Local College

Local College: Trinity grad Amanda Knaub selected to MAAC's 40th Anniversary Women’s Soccer Team

{{featured_button_text}}
1 Amanda Knaub at Marist 10-10-2018 035.jpg (copy)

Former Monmouth goalkeeper Amanda Knaub ended her career with a record of record of 58-12-8 and totaled 230 saves for an .839 save percentage.

 Provided by Patrick Tewey, via Monmouth University

Former Trinity and Monmouth goalkeeper Amanda Knaub has been selected to the MAAC's 40th Anniversary Women’s Soccer Team.

MAAC women's soccer traces back to 1992 and will be celebrating 40 years this season. Monmouth University has won five MAAC championships.

While at Monmouth, Knaub was a two-time MAAC Goalkeeper of the Year (2017, 2019), a two-time All-MAAC First Team (2017, 2019) player, a two-time All-ECAC First Team (2017, 2019) player, the Paul G. Gaffney II Female Athlete of the Year and graduated as Monmouth’s all-time leader in goals-against average (0.56) and shutouts (45). She ended with a career record of 58-12-8 and totaled 230 saves for an .839 save percentage.

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News