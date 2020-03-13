Local College: Shippensburg, Dickinson, Messiah spring sports suspended amid coronavirus concerns

Messiah College, Dickinson College and Shippensburg University sports are on hold after lower rungs of the college sports landscape react to the coronavirus.
Shippensburg competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, Messiah plays in the Middle Atlantic Conference, and Dickinson is a member of the Centennial Conference. All three conferences made the decision to suspend, to varying degrees, all spring sports seasons and the remaining games from winter seasons as of Friday.
It comes in the wake of the NCAA cancelling the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, along with the remaining spring season championships. Shippensburg is a Division II school, while Messiah and Dickinson are in Division III.
The decisions were made over concerns of COVID-19 spreading.
"In light of the latest news regarding COVID-19, the PSAC has announced that all athletic competition for the remainder of the Spring Semester is suspended, effective immediately," the PSAC said in a statement.
"Any non-conference competitions already traveled to are left to institutional discretion through March 15, at which time all athletic competition must cease."
Per the Centennial Conference: "As of Monday, March 16, all spring athletics practices and competitions will be suspended until further notice, with the exception of teams competing during their spring break periods."
From Messiah's website and the MAC: "Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) announced the suspension of all conference and non-conference athletic competition for all 17 member institutions from March 16 through March 30."
You have free articles remaining.
Shippensburg men's basketball was about to start the NCAA Division II first round against Fairmount State on Friday. Messiah women's basketball advanced to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 against Smith College before the cancellation.
Messiah also had five wrestlers slated to compete at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Iowa. The NCAA indoor track and field championships were also cancelled, impacting multiple local athletes who had qualified.
Every local collegiate spring sport had begun its season in recent weeks.
Shippensburg athletic director Jeff Michaels released a statement that in part read:
"This action is one that was not made lightly and great consideration went into the decision. The health and safety of all students and personnel on all of our campuses and in our communities are of utmost importance."
Shippensburg created an online hub for updates on the spring sports situation. Messiah's updates can be found here.
'I think my jaw literally dropped': Mechanicsburg, Trinity basketball react as fate of PIAA championships hang in the balance
PIAA Swimming: Cumberland Valley head coach Mike Gobrecht uses Class 3A timed finals as teaching moment
'That was the hardest part': Boiling Springs' Matt Brenner struggled to break news after PIAA Class 2A swimming championships postponed
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda