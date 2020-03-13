Local College: Shippensburg, Dickinson, Messiah spring sports suspended amid coronavirus concerns

Messiah College, Dickinson College and Shippensburg University sports are on hold after lower rungs of the college sports landscape react to the coronavirus.

Shippensburg competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, Messiah plays in the Middle Atlantic Conference, and Dickinson is a member of the Centennial Conference. All three conferences made the decision to suspend, to varying degrees, all spring sports seasons and the remaining games from winter seasons as of Friday.

It comes in the wake of the NCAA cancelling the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, along with the remaining spring season championships. Shippensburg is a Division II school, while Messiah and Dickinson are in Division III.

The decisions were made over concerns of COVID-19 spreading.

"In light of the latest news regarding COVID-19, the PSAC has announced that all athletic competition for the remainder of the Spring Semester is suspended, effective immediately," the PSAC said in a statement.

"Any non-conference competitions already traveled to are left to institutional discretion through March 15, at which time all athletic competition must cease."