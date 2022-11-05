Local College Roundup: Shippensburg blasts Lock Haven; Johns Hopkins completes comeback at Dickinson

The Shippensburg University football team sprinted to 35 first-half points and cruised the rest of the way to a commanding 44-7 win over Lock Haven Saturday at Hubert Jack Stadium.

Khalid Dorsey ran for two touchdowns and caught another to pace the Raiders (4-6). Quarterback Evan Falco also had strong day, completing 15 of 21 passes for 172 yards and the two scores. Running back Bill Williams added another touchdown on the ground while Mike Vigliano was on the receiving end of the other Falco touchdown strike.

Samuel Barber connected with Marquon Williams for Lock Haven’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter, a 14-yard hook-up.

Shippensburg built on a 14-0 first-quarter lead with 21 points in the second. The Raiders tacked on another score in the third quarter before Jaxson Montross converted a 25-yard field goal in the final period.

Johns Hopkins completes comeback

Trailing a touchdown at halftime, Johns Hopkins shifted gears in the second half Saturday to top Dickinson 35-13 at Biddle Field.

The Blue Jays scored 28 unanswered points to capture the win, posting 14-point quarters in the third and the fourth. Five players scored for Johns Hopkins, including Danny Wolf (29-yard run), Josh Polce (8-yard catch), Spencer Uggla (12-yard run), Quinn Revere (34-yard reception) and Andre Sheahan (1-yard catch). Ryan Stevens threw all three passing touchdowns and finished his afternoon with 172 yards.

Dickinson (3-6) charged out to a first-quarter 10-0 lead on Diante Ball’s 20-yard rushing touchdown and a 34-yard field goal from Matt Moroz. Moroz also nailed a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter. Ball collected 93 rushing yards to lead the Red Devils while quarterback Rocco DiRico completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 81 yards.