Local College Notes: Messiah women's soccer tops preseason coaches' poll, Shippensburg hires assistant women's lacrosse coach

The Messiah University women’s soccer team finds itself atop the pack of the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division once again, nearly two years after capturing the MAC Commonwealth title en route to its 2019 National Championship according to the conference's coaches' poll released Monday.

Messiah received all eight first-place votes (64 points) in the poll ahead of the 2021 campaign, beating out second-place Stevenson University (45 points) and Albright College and York College, which tied for third (43 points).

The Commonwealth is witnessing a bit of a shakeup since its last time on the pitch, as York and Eastern University join the field. Meanwhile, Arcadia University and Lycoming College made the leap to the Middle Atlantic Freedom Division.

Shippensburg hires Sterritt

After the departure of assistant coach Nicole Hinkle June 21, who left to take the head coaching gig at Misericordia University, the Shippensburg University women’s lacrosse team announced the hiring of Jacy Sterritt as its new assistant coach Monday.