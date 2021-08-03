Local College: Messiah University baseball's Pat Lightle steps down after nine seasons as head coach

After nine seasons at the helm of Messiah University baseball, head coach Pat Lightle announced his departure from the program last week.

In a press release Tuesday, Messiah announced Lightle will be taking the reins as athletic director at Seffner Christian Academy in Seffner, Florida. The search for a new head coach is already underway.

"I want to say thank you to Pat for his many years of dedicated coaching of our baseball program. It is evident that he has made a lasting impact in the lives of many of our students," Messiah director of athletics Sarah Gustin-Hamrock said in the Tuesday release. "I am thankful to him for all his work at Messiah and wish him and his family all the best in Florida."

Lightle leaves as the second-longest tenured coach in program history. In his nine seasons, the Falcons accrued a 137-167-1 overall record and boasted 36 All-Conference honors.

"I know it is probably cliché but it is the truth – this was the hardest decision of my life," Lightle said in the release. "I will miss my current and former players as well as all of the staff, peers and colleagues. Messiah University has been a fantastic experience for myself and my family that I would not have traded for anything."

