Local College: Messiah, MAC fall sports to only play conference games this fall

The Middle Atlantic Conference announced Friday it is delaying the start of the fall sports season until Sept. 18 and will only allow member schools to play conference games.
The decision still allows teams to reach NCAA scheduling and tournament-qualifying minimums this season.
The decision will affect all fall sports at Messiah, which competes in the MAC.
"The MAC will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, campuses and communities and therefore will continue to evaluate both internal and external factors and revisit this decision if necessary," a statement from the MAC website said.
The decision comes days after the Centennial Conference suspended its fall season to the end of September, with the possibility of moving some sports to the spring, and the Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports in the fall. On Wednesday, the Ivy League became the first Division I conference to cancel its fall sports season.
