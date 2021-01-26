Local College: MAC announces basketball, wrestling return dates and schedules

The Middle Atlantic Conference will indeed have a winter basketball and wrestling season.

The MAC is breaking from neighboring conferences like the Centennial Conference and the PSAC and will hold short seasons for men's and women's basketball, and wrestling. That means a season for three of Messiah University's winter programs.

A total of 14 women’s teams and 13 men’s teams, including Messiah under the MAC Commonwealth, have opted in to a five-week regular season with a championship week to conclude play.

Both teams will have a schedule structured with two games a week on Thursday's and Friday's for five weeks from Feb. 11 to March 12. The week of March 15-21 has been designated for a championship week. The format is to be determined and will be evaluated during the regular season.

Messiah wrestling will also be back in action Feb. 5. The team is currently scheduled for four duals and round robin wrestling during the regular season before competing in the NCAA Southeast Regional at the end of February. The NCAA Southeast Regional will take place Feb. 26-27 with the top wrestlers in each weight class advancing to the NCAA Division III National Championships in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Mar. 12-13.

