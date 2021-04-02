 Skip to main content
Local College Highlights: Messiah's Leah Springer named Regional Player of the Year for Mid-Atlantic Region
Local College

Messiah women’s basketball player Leah Springer was named Regional Player of the Year for the Mid-Atlantic Region.

The senior forward and former Camp Hill standout earned the honor after averaging 19.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while leading Messiah to a 25-4 record. She had 15 double-doubles, blocked 54 shots, had 69 assists and ended the season with 49 steals. She finished her career with 1,148 points.

Edwards named MAC Freedom Player of the Year

DeSales men's basketball player Timmy Edwards was named the MAC Freedom Player of the Year.

Edwards, who was part of a Trinity boys basketball team that won seven straight District 3 titles, including four while he was in high school, finished the season second in the conference in scoring with 20.3 points per game. 

A First Team pick a year ago, he's the eighth Bulldog to win Player of the Year and has 749 points for his career. 

 Provided by Pat Jacoby Photography, via DeSales University athletics

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

