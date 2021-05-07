Local College Highlights: Former Big Spring baseball player Zach Garlin gains Newcomer and Pitcher of the Year honors

Penn State Mont Alto baseball swept end-of-season awards Thursday as they were headlined with Hayden Kissel being named PSUAC West Player of the Year, and Zach Garlin was recognized as both the PSUAC West Pitcher and Newcomer of the Year.

Former Big Spring player Zach Garlin was a perfect 6-0 through the regular season. The lefty pitched 49.2 innings so far with an ERA of 3.99 and striking out 59 batters. He ranks second in the USCAA in punchouts entering postseason play. He was also named to the PSUAC West First Team.