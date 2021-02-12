Local Basketball: Boiling Springs resident Ethan Yenser places first at Elks Hoop Shoot

Boiling Springs resident Ethan Yenser participated in the Elks Hoop Shoot Feb. 7 at at the Kathy Snyder Kendall Gym in McConnellsburg.

Yenser placed first in the South Central District Hoop Shoot 12-13 boys division age bracket. He tied the South Central record with this win.

Yenser shot 24 of 25 foul shots to take first and will represent the West Shore Lodge and the South Central District at the 2021 Pennsylvania State Hoop Shoot finals on March 28. Yenser was the 2020 Pa. state champion.

