Local Baseball: Stoverstown rallies to even playoff series with Mechanicsburg

After surrendering a walk-off home run in Sunday, Stoverstown returned the favor Tuesday, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Mechanicsburg, 3-2, and even the second round of the Central York League at one game apiece.

The decisive third game of the best-of-three series had not been scheduled by press time Tuesday.

Mechanicsburg had taken a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning on a Travis Miller RBI single that plated Brady Ebbert. Miller, also the Cardinals’ starting pitcher, also struck out three and walked four through six-plus innings. He issued a walk to Stoverstown’s Chris Mattison to start the top of the seventh, which led to two Stoverstown runs and a walk-off win for the Tigers.

Mechanicsburg’s Troy Schreffler had also homered earlier in the game.

The winner between Mechanicsburg and Stoverstown advances to face the winner of a decisive third game between Glen Rock and Jefferson for the Central York League title.

