Local Baseball: Pellman helps Mechanicsburg to walk-off win in Central Penn teener championship game

Mechanicsburg's Senior National Teener baseball team erased a four-run deficit in extra innings for an 8-7 walk-off win against Swatara in the Central Penn Baseball League championship game Thursday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field in Mechanicsburg.

Cole Pellman's two-run single to right field plating Luke Bencivenga and Landon Mark in the bottom of the ninth inning capped a five-run inning for the winners.

"The kids learned a great life lesson tonight — when you are down you don’t ever give up, keep fighting and good things will happen," Mechanicsburg manager Mike Klinepeter said.

The teams played to a 3-3 tie in the regulation seven innings. After a scoreless eighth inning, each team started with a runner on second and Swatara scored four runs in the top of the ninth on an RBI single from Cal Grates, a two-run single from Eddie Long, an RBI single from Calvin Snyder.

Mechanicsburg responded in the bottom of the ninth with a one-out single from Andrew Hummel and a two-run single from Daryn Ginter to pull within 7-5. A wild pitch cut the deficit to 7-6 before Mark and Dillon Yinger walked to load the bases with two outs. Pellman then smacked the first pitch he saw into right-center field for the win.

Swatara, which defeated New Cumberland 6-3 in the semifinals Wednesday, finishes the season at 11-5. Ethan Hunt went 2-for-3 in the game with two runs scored and one RBI.

Mechanicsburg finishes the season 13-2 and defeated Middletown 5-2 in the semifinals Tuesday. Pellman and Gavin Muza each had two hits in the game. Alex Woodring, Hummel, Ginter and Sam Klinepeter each had RBIs. Muza picked up the pitching win after getting the final two outs in the top of the ninth inning. Woodring started, pitching five innings ad allowing two runs on two hits.

Mechanicsburg’s roster, comprised mostly of sophomore and freshmen players from this past spring's high school JV team, includes Luke Bencivenga, Patrick Crone, Daryn Ginter, Andrew Hummel, Sam Klinepeter, Landon Kough, Landon Magee, Dane Mark, Landon Mark, Gavin Muza, Cole Pellman, Eli Reider, Dillon Yinger and Alex Woodring.

Mike Klinepeter's coaching staff included Steve Reider, Ryan Mark, Andy Woodring and Jeff Ginter.