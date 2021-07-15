Local Baseball: Mechanicsburg senior teener team caps undefeated season with Central Penn title

The Mechanicsburg Senior National teener baseball team wrapped up an undefeated season with a 13-5 win over Carlisle in the Central Penn Baseball League championship game Wednesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.

With the game tied, 5-5, in the fourth, Mechanicsburg (17-0) scored three runs to grab the lead en route to the win. It is the first team to go undefeated in the Central Penn league, which started in 2003, according to league officials.

Kale Clark's bases-loaded walk with two outs in the fourth inning after a nine-pitch at-bat gave Mechanicsburg a 6-5 lead, and Luke Morgan followed with a two-run single. Clark led the winners with four RBIs in the game, Cole Pellman had three hits and two RBIs, and Landon Mark had two hits and three runs scored. Pellman and Mark both finished the season with .511 batting averages.

Henry Zercher, pitching in relief of starter Will Hummel, allowed two hits and struck out seven in five shutout innings to earn the win, his fourth of the season. Mechanicsburg defeated Linglestown 3-1 in the semifinals Tuesday behind Morgan's complete-game three-hitter.