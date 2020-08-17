Local Auto Racing: World Of Outlaws Late Models to race at Williams Grove Friday

The World of Outlaws Super Late Model Series will race at Williams Grove Speedway for the third time in history Friday.
Racers will compete in a 40-lap feature event paying $10,000, while the super sprints compete in a 25-lap main paying $4,080. The super late model program will be part of the 2020 Civil War Super Late Model Series. North versus South is staged between Williams Grove and Selinsgrove.
