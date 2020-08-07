You have permission to edit this article.
Local Auto Racing: Williams Grove Speedway's Billy Kimmel Memorial for 410 sprints rescheduled
Williams Grove Speedway logo

Friday rainstorms put a stop to the Billy Kimmel Memorial for 410 sprints at Williams Grove Speedway.

The race has been rescheduled for Aug. 14.

