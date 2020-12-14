Local Auto Racing: Williams Grove Speedway announces 2021 schedule of events, revamp of purse structures

Williams Grove Speedway has announced its 2021 schedule of events, including the 2021 season opener slated for March 14.

“The Big Three” will take place on May 28 when the All-Stars stage the 10K to win Davey Brown Tribute, the 33rd annual PA Speedweek Mitch Smith Memorial on July 2 and the All-Stars return for the Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s Aug. 27.

The World of Outlaws sprint cars will come to Williams Grove Speedway for a total of six events, including the regular two-day May and July stands along with the two-day 59th annual National Open on Oct. 1 and 2. The All-Star Circuit of Champions sprints will visit the track an unprecedented four times.

Along with the schedule of events, Williams Grove also announced a revamp of its regular 410 and 358 sprint car purse structures. All Diamond Series races for the 410 sprint cars will now pay a minimum of $6,000 to the winner, including $1,000 from a sponsor. Yellow Breeches 500 races for 410s have bumped to $5,000 to win, including $1,000 from a sponsor while still posting the standard $500 to start.

And Williams Grove Speedway will pay the victor of 11 other weekly races for the super sprints a total of $5,500 for the top spot, with $1,000 included from a sponsor.

The entire schedule of events for 2021 can be found here.