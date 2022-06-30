Local Auto Racing: Williams Grove set to host Speedweek's Mitch Smith Memorial

Sentinel Staff
Williams Grove Speedway is set to host the Mitch Smith Memorial Friday as part of Pennsylvania Speedweek.
Considered “The Crown Jewel of Speedweek,” the race – named after Richard “Mitch” Smith of Linglestown, a decorated driver who retired in 1978 and died in 1988 – features a top prize of $15,000 and a total purse of $43,000.
Qualifying for the 410 sprint car race, which features a $300 prize for the fastest driver in the time trials, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by the 30-lap main event.
Lance Dewease, the defending race champion, boasts the most Smith Memorial titles with six.Other previous winners include Joey Allen, Alan Krimes, Daryn Pittman, Trey Starks, Don Kreitz Jr. Fred Rahmer, Greg Hodnett and Danny Dietrich.
The event also features fireworks. Admission costs $25 for adults, $10 for ages 13-20 and is free for children ages 12 and under.
Photos: Action from the 2020 PA Speedweek races at Williams Grove Speedway
Williams Grove Speedway 1.JPG
Crowds fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 2.JPG
Crowds of people fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 3.JPG
People fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 4.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 5.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 7.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 8.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 9.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 10.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 12.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 13.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 14.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 15.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 17.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 18.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 19.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 20.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 21.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 22.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 23.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 24.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 25.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 26.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
