Local Auto Racing

Local Auto Racing: Williams Grove set to host Speedweek's Mitch Smith Memorial

Sprints PA Speedweek

Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at 2020's Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek at Williams Grove Speedway.

Williams Grove Speedway is set to host the Mitch Smith Memorial Friday as part of Pennsylvania Speedweek.

Considered “The Crown Jewel of Speedweek,” the race – named after Richard “Mitch” Smith of Linglestown, a decorated driver who retired in 1978 and died in 1988 – features a top prize of $15,000 and a total purse of $43,000.

Qualifying for the 410 sprint car race, which features a $300 prize for the fastest driver in the time trials, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by the 30-lap main event.

Lance Dewease, the defending race champion, boasts the most Smith Memorial titles with six.Other previous winners include Joey Allen, Alan Krimes, Daryn Pittman, Trey Starks, Don Kreitz Jr. Fred Rahmer, Greg Hodnett and Danny Dietrich.

Race Report: Recapping May events at Williams Grove, BAPS

The event also features fireworks. Admission costs $25 for adults, $10 for ages 13-20 and is free for children ages 12 and under.

