Local Auto Racing: Williams Grove, Port Royal speedways cancel weekend races amid coronavirus concerns

Williams Grove Speedway announced Tuesday afternoon it will not race as scheduled Friday.
The news came within an hour of Port Royal Speedway, located outside Mifflintown, announcing it was suspending races for the next two weeks with the intent "to return to racing" April 4, due to concerns about the spreading coronavirus.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf requested all nonessential business close for the next two weeks to try and halt the spread of COVID-19.
Williams Grove is in Mechanicsburg. Cumberland County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of Health, including five new cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania has 96 total cases.
"Williams Grove Speedway will not be racing this Friday, March 20, based on the recommendations of the governor of Pennsylvania," the track's statement read. "The status of future races will be announced."
Williams Grove's statement did not provide an estimated return.
Port Royal's statement read, in part: "Promoters from the ULMS Late Model Series and the Short Track Super Series are behind the decision and we will also be working alongside of them to find appropriate dates to make-up [sic] any cancelled racing events.
"The safety of our employees, drivers and fans remains a priority ..."
Lincoln Speedway, in Abbottstown remains the only local auto racing dirt track that has yet to announce it is closing its doors. A post Monday night on the track's Facebook page is to an event for Saturday's scheduled 410 and 358 sprints. But a tweet from the track March 13 said the Hickory Point Mall Car Show scheduled for the upcoming weekend was cancelled because "due to COVID-19."
Unfortunately, due to information received from the CDC, Hickory Point Mall officials have informed track officials the car show scheduled for next weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Multiple attempts to reach Lincoln Speedway via email and phone call since Friday have gone unanswered.
While the Hershey Bears and all high school sports were postponed in recent days, with all K-12 schools closed for two weeks following an announcement Friday by Wolf, dirt tracks were among the few sports entertainment options left for fans in central Pennsylvania.
Port Royal, Lincoln and Williams Grove speedways all held races Saturday and Sunday.
