Local Auto Racing: Williams Grove official cancels weekend races; Port Royal extends shutdown through April

Williams Grove Speedway now confirmed it will not hold races this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mechanicsburg dirt track was the last of the three nearby tracks to officially announce this weekend's races cancelled after social media posts from Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Speedway earlier this week.

Port Royal Speedway is going one step further. The track announced in a press release there will be no racing in April.

"Original plans suggested a week to week approach for the Speedway, however once the stay at home order was extended for the month of April, and with the ASCoC and Lucas Oil Late Models following suit, it became clear this was the proper route to take," the press release said.

The "Rumble by the River" Lucas Oil Model Dirt series event that was due to take place April 19 has now been rescheduled for Aug. 27 which extends the "Throwback" event into a three-day event.

Port Royal said it is working with various racing tours to find suitable makeup dates.

