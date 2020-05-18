Local Auto Racing: Williams Grove hopes to hold races by June 12 despite cancelled USAC event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Williams Grove Speedway suggested in a press release Sunday afternoon it is hoping to open within a month.

The Mechanicsburg dirt track said the United States Auto Club Silver Crown Series race set for June 12 is cancelled, but the track still plans to hold races that night.

The Grove also said it’s exploring rescheduling the World of Outlaws races that were postponed in May for a later date this year. Racing has been added to Aug. 14, which was a “dark night” on the schedule.

“In addition, oval officials are considering adding dates to the schedule that would see racing continue later into the season beyond the National Open,” the press release said.

There is no definitely timeline for racing to return to Williams Grove or the rest of the state. Cumberland County enters the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 reopening process Friday. But previous statements from Gov. Tom Wolf and an outline of the red-yellow-green reopening indicates no organized sports are to return until a county reaches the green phase.