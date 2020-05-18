Local Auto Racing: Williams Grove hopes to hold races by June 12 despite cancelled USAC event

Williams Grove Speedway suggested in a press release Sunday afternoon it is hoping to open within a month.
The Mechanicsburg dirt track said the United States Auto Club Silver Crown Series race set for June 12 is cancelled, but the track still plans to hold races that night.
The Grove also said it’s exploring rescheduling the World of Outlaws races that were postponed in May for a later date this year. Racing has been added to Aug. 14, which was a “dark night” on the schedule.
“In addition, oval officials are considering adding dates to the schedule that would see racing continue later into the season beyond the National Open,” the press release said.
There is no definitely timeline for racing to return to Williams Grove or the rest of the state. Cumberland County enters the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 reopening process Friday. But previous statements from Gov. Tom Wolf and an outline of the red-yellow-green reopening indicates no organized sports are to return until a county reaches the green phase.
Roughly half the state is in yellow or about to join after Cumberland County and 11 others were added to the list last week. There has been no indication when a county can progress to green or how long that might take, leaving a June 12 return, much less earlier, uncertain for Williams Grove.
“Williams Grove Speedway is looking toward a resumption of racing as soon as state and Cumberland County officials green light racing action,” the track’s statement said.
Williams Grove has taken a weekly approach to announcing cancellations and postponements of its schedule. Lincoln and Port Royal speedways, meanwhile, suspended racing indefinitely for 2020 in late April.
Selinsgrove Speedway recently attempted to reopen before the state shut it down.
Wolf said Monday during his daily press conference NASCAR’s schedule race at Pocono Raceway might be held if Monroe County, where Pocono resides, reaches the yellow phase, guidelines are met and no fans are allowed. NASCAR is scheduled to be at the track June 27-28.
Local Auto Racing: Tracks still facing in holding pattern waiting to reopen; upcoming World of Outlaws races postponed
Running: Still waiting to make Olympic debut, Neely Spence Gracey is learning patience as new mother and pro athlete during pandemic
From Legos to PPE: Trinity grad Emily Ward putting engineering interests, 3D printer to use helping supply doctors, dentists
Emily Ward got a 3D printer in while still at Trinity. She built prosthetic hands with it. Now a freshman at Elizabethtown College, she's making PPE for doctors and dentists.
'It took one shift': How Cumberland Valley grad Julie Nightwine went from leading Stevenson volleyball to helping COVID-19 patients
Biddle Field, Dickinson College 1.JPG
Carlisle baseball Field 1.JPG
Carlisle Softball Field 1.JPG
Dickinson Park Sports Facility 1.JPG
Dickinson Park Sports Facility 2.JPG
Mayapple Golf Course 1.JPG
Mayapple Golf Course 2.JPG
Mayapple Golf Course 3.JPG
Mayapple Golf Course 4.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 1.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 2.JPG
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.